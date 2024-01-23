NHL

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard set to miss another six weeks with fractured jaw

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard will miss at least another six weeks of action due to a fractured jaw sustained earlier this month.

Bedard, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, is widely considered to be one of the greatest prospects of his generation.

The 18-year-old suffered the jaw injury when he was checked by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of Chicago’s 4-2 defeat on the road on January 5.

He left the ice with his hands on his mouth and returned to light on January 16 last week, where he was pictured skating and doing some light shooting while wearing a full face shield.

Coach Luke Richardson didn’t seem overly optimistic regarding Bedard’s chances of a near return, telling reporters the decision on his availability down the line is in the hands of team doctors.

“It was 6-8 weeks at the beginning was what was said so like I don’t know; you’re never going to know, but talk to me in a month,” he said. “He’s not going to be the back by then. There’s no change; it’s the same so I don’t know, six weeks from the start or from now, it’s still in between the timeline.

“He [isn’t] coming back next week, which would be great, but it’s not about him wanting to or not. It’s just about the medical side of things and the doctors will let us know when he’s ready to come back.”

According to NHL sportsbooks, Bedard is the odds-on favorite at a price of -170 to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year).

The youngster leads the Blackhawks in points (33), goals (15) and assists (18) this year – making an impressive impact like he was projected to do in the NHL.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top