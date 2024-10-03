Soccer

UEFA Europa League: FC Porto vs Manchester United – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United
Manchester United

Under-fire manager Erik ten Hag will take Manchester United to FC Porto on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season. Continue reading to get all the key details about what seems to be one of the most important games of Ten Hag’s managerial career.

UEFA Europa League: FC Porto vs Manchester United – Where to Watch in US

Manchester United will travel to Estadio do Dragao for their UEFA Europa League meeting with Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. The game will kick off at 8 PM BST / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Thursday, October 3.

Manchester United followers in the United States can catch the game live on TUDN USA or Paramount+. Paramount+ is offering a 7-day free trial to new members.

FC Porto vs Manchester United – Preview

Form

Hosts FC Porto have been in sparkling form in the Primeira Liga. Vítor Bruno’s side has played seven league games so far, winning six and losing one. With 18 points on the board, Porto is sitting in second place in the league rankings. Porto claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Arouca in their last league outing on Sunday, September 29.

Porto, however, succumbed to a shock defeat in their UEFA Europa League opener. Despite drawing first blood, the Portuguese outfit lost 3-2 to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has been all over the place in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s men have amassed only seven points from their first six league matches — their joint-worst return in history. Such unsatisfactory showings see them languishing in 13th place in the standings.

The Red Devils suffered a brutal 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their last league outing on Sunday. The 20-time English champions also failed to deliver in the Europa League, drawing 1-1 with FC Twente at Old Trafford on Matchday 1. Underwhelming results have put Ten Hag under heavy scrutiny, and he needs to deliver over the coming weeks to stay in the hot seat.

Team News

With Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira returning from his back injury, long-term absentee Ivan Marcano (ACL) is the only first-teamer missing the clash against Man Utd.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be without Mason Mount (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Leny Yoro (foot), and Luke Shaw (calf) for the game on Thursday.

Head-to-Head

Porto and United have locked horns eight times in Europe over the years. The Red Devils have the edge in head-to-head with three wins to the Dragons’ two. There have also been three entertaining draws.

FC Porto vs Manchester United – Prediction

Since coming on board in 2022, Ten Hag has dealt with many tense situations, with his players bailing him out right at the end. We expect to see another rescue job on Thursday and believe Manchester United will come away with a 2-1 win from their trip to Portugal.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top 5 Performers from Matchday 2

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Manchester United
Soccer
UEFA Europa League: FC Porto vs Manchester United – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024

Under-fire manager Erik ten Hag will take Manchester United to FC Porto on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season. Continue reading to get all the key details…

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer
Michael Owen Says It Made ‘Perfect Sense’ for Real Madrid to Sign Kylian Mbappe Despite Jude Bellingham’s Sensational Goalscoring Form
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has said Real Madrid were right to add Kylian Mbappe to their roster despite Jude Bellingham’s magnificent goalscoring form. The former center-forward believes the Frenchman has…

Ethan Nwaneri For Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Explains How Ethan Nwaneri Influenced Surprising Summer Departure
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Real Madrid Set to Open Contract Talks With Star Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Wojciech Szczesny To Join Barcelona
Soccer
“He needs to restore them to their ‘factory state’” – Jacek Rutkowski Says Barcelona Must Wait to Get the Best out of Wojciech Szczesny
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It’s not because he’s a nice guy”- Mark Goldbridge Reveals Who He Would Appoint as Erik ten Hag’s Successor at Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Arrow to top