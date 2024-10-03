Under-fire manager Erik ten Hag will take Manchester United to FC Porto on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League season. Continue reading to get all the key details about what seems to be one of the most important games of Ten Hag’s managerial career.

UEFA Europa League: FC Porto vs Manchester United – Where to Watch in US

Manchester United will travel to Estadio do Dragao for their UEFA Europa League meeting with Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto. The game will kick off at 8 PM BST / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Thursday, October 3.

Manchester United followers in the United States can catch the game live on TUDN USA or Paramount+. Paramount+ is offering a 7-day free trial to new members.

FC Porto vs Manchester United – Preview

Form

Hosts FC Porto have been in sparkling form in the Primeira Liga. Vítor Bruno’s side has played seven league games so far, winning six and losing one. With 18 points on the board, Porto is sitting in second place in the league rankings. Porto claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Arouca in their last league outing on Sunday, September 29.

Porto, however, succumbed to a shock defeat in their UEFA Europa League opener. Despite drawing first blood, the Portuguese outfit lost 3-2 to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has been all over the place in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s men have amassed only seven points from their first six league matches — their joint-worst return in history. Such unsatisfactory showings see them languishing in 13th place in the standings.

The Red Devils suffered a brutal 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their last league outing on Sunday. The 20-time English champions also failed to deliver in the Europa League, drawing 1-1 with FC Twente at Old Trafford on Matchday 1. Underwhelming results have put Ten Hag under heavy scrutiny, and he needs to deliver over the coming weeks to stay in the hot seat.

Team News

With Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira returning from his back injury, long-term absentee Ivan Marcano (ACL) is the only first-teamer missing the clash against Man Utd.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be without Mason Mount (knock), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Leny Yoro (foot), and Luke Shaw (calf) for the game on Thursday.

Head-to-Head

Porto and United have locked horns eight times in Europe over the years. The Red Devils have the edge in head-to-head with three wins to the Dragons’ two. There have also been three entertaining draws.

FC Porto vs Manchester United – Prediction

Since coming on board in 2022, Ten Hag has dealt with many tense situations, with his players bailing him out right at the end. We expect to see another rescue job on Thursday and believe Manchester United will come away with a 2-1 win from their trip to Portugal.