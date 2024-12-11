Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said he is hopeful of a much stronger second half of the season, expressing belief that the team will perform much better after key players return to the fold.

Carlo Ancelotti Hopeful of Better Second Half of the Season From Real Madrid

Reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have been dealing with an injury crisis this season. In the first few weeks, they lost Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tears. David Alaba has not featured for Real Madrid since his ACL rupture last season. Ferland Mendy recently picked up a calf injury while Eduardo Camavinga is recovering from a hamstring problem. Ancelotti welcomed Vinicius Jr. back to the fold in the UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta on Tuesday (December 10), but saw Kylian Mbappe limp out of action before half-time.

While Carvajal and Militao are out for the season, Ancelotti can expect to have the rest of the squad back by the end of the year. With most players fit, the Italian is confident of a much stronger second half of the season from Los Merengues. Speaking with Mundo Deportivo, Ancelotti said:

“If we get to Christmas alive in all the competitions, things will go well because we will get players back. Now we have to hold on until Christmas, there is no other option. When we get players back there will be more competition, but what will not change is that I am going to put the best team possible to win each game.”

Carlo Ancelotti Happy With Madrid’s Performance in Win Over Atalanta

After losing three of their last five matches in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid locked horns with Serie A leaders Atalanta away from home on Tuesday. It was a tight affair, but Los Blancos had the last laugh, with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham sealing a 3-2 win.

After the game, a pleased Ancelotti said:

“We have shown our best version because if you don’t do so here you can’t win. We have competed, fought, and worked very hard, with a good approach and a lot of mobility from the forwards. The game went well.”

The victory in Lombardy saw Real Madrid climb to 18th place in the UEFA Champions League rankings. They must win their next two games to have a shot at finishing inside the top eight and qualify directly for the Round of 16.