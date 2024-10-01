Soccer

“It’s not because he’s a nice guy”- Mark Goldbridge Reveals Who He Would Appoint as Erik ten Hag’s Successor at Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Superfan Mark Goldbridge has said he would want to see Ruud van Nistelrooy in the hot seat if Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag this season. Goldbridge believes switching to Nistelrooy’s system would be the least jarring for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag Under Pressure After Poor Start to Season

Many expected Manchester United to sack Ten Hag after he only took the team to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. However, Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS chose to keep him on, possibly after seeing Man Utd beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Over the summer, Ten Hag’s side splurged heavily on new players, signing Leny Yoro, Josua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui. Despite having a stronger team on paper, United do not look better than last season, with them currently toiling in 13th place in the Premier League rankings after six rounds.

Following the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 29), there have been fresh rumors about Ten Hag’s future. According to reports (via GiveMeSport), United could appoint assistant manager Nistelrooy as Ten Hag’s replacement if results do not improve over the coming weeks.

Mark Goldbridge Explains Why Ruud van Nistelrooy Should Be the Next Manchester United Boss

Pundit Goldbridge is okay with Nistelrooy coming on as Ten Hag’s replacement, and he has a concrete reason why. Speaking on The United Stand, he said:

If someone tells me that Ten Hag’s getting the sack, but I can choose what happens, I would want Ruud van Nistelrooy as his successor.

And I’ll tell you why. It’s not because he’s free, it’s not because he’s an ex-player, it’s not because he’s a nice guy. The reason I would want Ruud van Nistelrooy to work, because it’s the minimalist rebuild you can get.”

He concluded by adding:

I think if you bring in any new manager, whether it’s Potter, Tuchel, or Nagelsmann, they are going to walk in, and you’re not going to have a clue what seven or eight players they wanna sign, and what 10 players they want to get rid of.”

With speculation about his future at an all-time high, Ten Hag will look to silence some of his critics when Manchester United takes on FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 3).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ethan Nwaneri For Arsenal
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Explains How Ethan Nwaneri Influenced Surprising Summer Departure

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Real Madrid Set to Open Contract Talks With Star Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Real Madrid will soon open contract talks with first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal. Carvajal sees his current deal with Los Blancos expire on June…

Wojciech Szczesny To Join Barcelona
Soccer
“He needs to restore them to their ‘factory state’” – Jacek Rutkowski Says Barcelona Must Wait to Get the Best out of Wojciech Szczesny
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024

Jacek Rutkowski, who served as Wojciech Szczesny’s first coach at Agrykola Warszawa, has said Barcelona must allow the former Juventus goalkeeper “three or four weeks” to regain match fitness. Rutkowski…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It’s not because he’s a nice guy”- Mark Goldbridge Reveals Who He Would Appoint as Erik ten Hag’s Successor at Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 01 2024
Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Blames Real Madrid Star
Soccer
“You can’t celebrate it by looking at the stands” – Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Suggests Real Madrid Star Instigated Derby Mayhem
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 30 2024
Declan Rice Arsenal
Soccer
“You have to win every game” – Declan Rice Discusses the Mental Demands of Playing for Premier League Contenders Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 30 2024
Chelsea Target Victor Osimhen In Action For Galatasaray
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Claims That Victor Osimhen Could Join The Blues for £40 Million This January
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 30 2024
Arrow to top