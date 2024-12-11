When it comes to assessing a goalscorer’s efficiency, there is hardly any metric more accurate than Expected Goals (xG). This metric evaluates the quality of the ball provided, the positioning of the attacker, and the distance to the goal to accurately assign an xG number. The closer an attacker’s goal tally is to his combined xG, the more efficient he is.

Today’s list, however, is not about the efficient ones. Here, we will focus on players who have fallen embarrassingly behind their xG in the Premier League. Continue reading to meet the five highest xG underperformers in the English top flight this season.

#5 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United): -1.97

In fifth place, we have Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, with him falling 1.97 goals short of his xG. The England international has played 14 games in the Premier League this season, scoring three times and providing an assist.

Gordon, 23, has taken 25 shots this season in the English top flight, with 11 of them landing on target. He has hit the woodwork once and missed five big chances. Had he been more clinical, Newcastle United probably would not be toiling in 12th place in the rankings.

#4 Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace): -2.01

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is in fourth, having underperformed his xG by 2.01. Eze, who is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar, has played 12 Premier League matches so far, scoring one goal and claiming two assists.

The 26-year-old attacker has taken a whopping 42 shots so far, but only 13 of them have been on target. He has hit the woodwork two times and missed six big chances for the Eagles.

#3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton): -2.07

Everton has been all over the place in the Premier League this season, tumbling down to 15th place in the rankings. Most of their top players have failed to pull their weight, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin topping the list of underperformers. The striker, who has fallen 2.07 goals behind his xG, has scored two goals in 14 league appearances this season.

In the English top flight, the 27-year-old has lodged only nine shots on target from 41 attempts. He has hit the woodwork three times and missed six big chances. He needs to pull up his socks if Everton are to return to the top half of the table.

#2 Cameron Archer (Southampton): -2.07

Having underperformed his xG by 2.07, Southampton forward Cameron Archer has emerged as the second-most inefficient player in the Premier League. Archer has played 15 league matches in 2024-25, scoring two times.

The 23-year-old has had 21 shots so far, with seven of those testing the goalkeeper. He has struck the woodwork two times and missed seven big chances.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): -2.18

Manchester United have been enduring a Premier League campaign to forget. The Red Devils, who are currently on their third manager this season, are in 13th place in the league rankings, having amassed just 19 points from 15 outings.

Captain Bruno Fernandes‘ tepid form has heavily contributed to their misfortunes. Generally a reliable source of goals, Fernandes has only scored three times in 15 outings, underperforming his xG by 2.18. He has, however, been quite decent in the creative department, providing five assists.

Fernandes has registered nine shots on target from 41 attempts so far. He has clattered the woodwork three times and missed six big chances.