Bumbling heavyweights Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will look to begin their ascension toward the top six of the Premier League table when they meet this weekend. Continue reading to learn all the key details about the most highly anticipated match of Gameweek 6.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Manchester United, who are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League rankings, will welcome 10th-placed Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for their upcoming showdown. The game will kick off at 4.30 PM BST / 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Sunday, September 29.

Fans in the United States can catch the game live on USA Network and Telemundo. Alternatively, one can also watch it on FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview

Form

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have been well below their best their best in the 2024-25 season. They have amassed only seven points from five matches in the Premier League, winning twice, losing twice, and drawing once. Goals have been hard to come by for the Mancunians, with them scoring only five times in as many games in the league. They have also conceded five goals in the English top flight.

In their last Premier League outing, Man Utd played out a drab goalless draw with Crystal Palace. Their lack of explosiveness was evident in the midweek UEFA Europa League clash (September 25) as well, as they drew 1-1 with FC Twente at Old Trafford.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur has also picked up seven points in five games, winning two, losing as many, and drawing once. However, since the Lilywhites have a +4 goal difference — scored nine and conceded five — they are sitting above the Red Devils in the league standings.

Spurs also have a better recent track record, having won their last two games in all competitions. In the Premier League last week, they claimed a 3-1 win over Brentford. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Europa League, they bagged a 3-0 victory over Qarabag FK. They played almost the entire game with 10 men, as Radu Dragusin got marching orders just seven minutes into the game.

Team News

Long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Leny Yoro are out, but Ten Hag does not have fresh injury concerns this weekend. Spurs captain Heung-min Son had to come off with a discomfort against Qarabag, but Postecoglou has suggested that it will not keep him out for the trip to Manchester.

Head-to-Head

Man Utd and Spurs have locked horns 201 times in all competitions, with the former winning 96, the latter 54, and 51 games ending all square.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Prediction

Neither team has looked particularly convincing this season, but with their backs against the wall, the Mancunians may just fight with more ferocity this Sunday. We are backing Ten Hag’s side to come away with a 2-1 win on Matchday 6.