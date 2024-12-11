Soccer

Report: Bundesliga Heavyweights Interested in Barcelona Star Frenkie de Jong

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong
Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has reportedly emerged as an unexpected destination for under-fire Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Dortmund want to add more experience to their midfield after an underwhelming start to the 2024-25 season and have identified De Jong as a suitable candidate for the task.

Borussia Dortmund Wants Barcelona Star Frenkie de Jong

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Borussia Dortmund have expressed their desire to sign De Jong in the summer transfer window. Dortmund have a knack for sniffing out excellent opportunities and are looking to test Barca’s resolve by making a move for De Jong. As per the aforementioned report, Dortmund could put together an attractive proposal — both from financial and sporting standpoints — to prize De Jong away.

De Jong is currently focused on his work at Barcelona. However, he could be open to moving to a competitive team that will also allow him to play his natural game. After a few underwhelming years in the Catalan capital, De Jong could be more open to a change of scenery than many anticipate.

Hansi Flick Sees Frenkie de Jong As an Important Part of Barca

De Jong’s future has been a source of constant speculation for the past couple of seasons. The Dutchman is on a massive contract — $383,749 gross as per Capology — and can generate a handsome transfer fee for the cash-strapped Barcelona. He is also not among the most important players on the team, which is why Barca is reportedly open to selling him for the right price.

The murmurs about his future grow even louder after each poor performance — like the one against Real Betis over the weekend. So, it was no surprise when Flick was asked to comment on De Jong’s future ahead of the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Here is what the German had to say:

For me, he [De Jong] is a very important player. That is my opinion and I cannot control what comes from outside. He is a great professional and gives his all in training. For us, he is an important player.”

De Jong has played 225 games for Barcelona in all competitions since 2019, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2026.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

