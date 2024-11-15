Chivo Perez, son of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, is reportedly in favor of selling talisman Vinicius Jr. to the highest bidder. Some Real Madrid officials believe several issues can be addressed with the Brazilian’s sale.

Real Madrid No. 7 Vinicius Jr. is one of the best forwards in the world. He is devilishly quick, can beat any defender in one-on-one duels, creates chances out of thin air, and has become an excellent finisher. The Brazilian forward was directly involved in 35 goals — 11 goals and 24 assists — last season and helped Los Blancos to the UEFA Champions League, La Liga title, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Florentino Perez’s Son Ready to Sell Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is arguably Real Madrid’s most important player and has a fairly long-term deal with the club, with his current contract not expiring until June 30, 2027. The left-winger has time and again expressed his desire to continue with the club for the foreseeable future, but according to Spanish outlet SPORT, some members of the Real Madrid board do not intend to keep him for as long.

As per SPORT, Chivo Perez is in favor of selling Vinicius Jr. for a record-breaking price. He and a few other Real Madrid officials believe selling Vinicius Jr. will solve all of the club’s economic issues for good. It will also allow Kylian Mbappe, who has struggled to operate as a center-forward, to assume his natural role on the left flank.

SPORT, however, acknowledges that Real Madrid is not working on the transfer, suggesting it would be a while before such a bold proposal makes it to the table.

Over the summer, Vinicius Jr. drew plenty of interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. Los Blancos, understandably, did not entertain any offers, and with his release clause set at €1 billion ($1.05 billion), it was impossible even for the Saudis to get to him. While €1 billion ($1.05 billion) is too big of a sum, it is being suggested that Real Madrid could earn up to $500 million from his sale.

Vinicius Jr. has so far played 281 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 95 goals and providing 82 assists.