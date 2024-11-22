Soccer

‘It’s Difficult to Judge’ – Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Gives Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Update Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to recover from his hamstring injury, suggesting he may not recover in time to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Still Recovering from Hamstring Problem

Arguably the best creator at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold lasted just 25 minutes as his side picked up a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, November 10.

The gifted right-back suffered a hamstring injury during the Premier League encounter and subsequently missed England’s double-header in the UEFA Nations League. He will also sit out Liverpool’s trip to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, November 24.

The 26-year-old has been working in the gym all by himself over the last few days but has yet to join team training. Unless he resumes team training, there is no telling whether or not he will be ready to meet Real Madrid on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season on November 27.

Arne Slot Suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Involvement in Liverpool vs Real Madrid Is Not a Certainty

When asked about the Englishman’s fitness status, Liverpool boss Slot told the press (via ESPN):

Trent is not training yet but he is getting there. We expect him back soon.”

Upon asking whether Alexander-Arnold will be available for the UEFA Champions League showdown against Real Madrid, Slot replied:

That is something that we have to wait and see because I just said that the last few days of recovery are always the most tricky because they have to go from isolated training sessions to group training sessions so it’s difficult to judge.”

Alexader-Arnold is reportedly Real Madrid’s No. 1 target for next summer. Real Madrid had already been keeping tabs on Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool, and Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury has only expedited the process. The Liverpool academy graduate is believed to be interested in a move to the Spanish capital, but he has yet to publicly acknowledge it.

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract expiring on June 30, 2025, the Merseysiders do not have much time to find a breakthrough. They must step up negotiations and give the Englishman a bumper contract to fend off interest from Los Blancos.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
