Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the club will neither loan out nor sell Endrick and Arda Guler in the January transfer window. Ancelotti acknowledged the lack of opportunities for the youngsters but insisted he was doing his best to develop them.

Endrick and Arda Guler Have Struggled for Minutes Under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid has one of the best squads in Europe, featuring some of the finest players in the world. It is mighty difficult to get regular minutes in such a star-studded team, especially for younger players.

Two of the youngest players at Real Madrid, 18-year-old Endrick and 19-year-old Guler, have struggled for minutes this season. Endrick, who joined Los Blancos from Palmeiras in the summer transfer window, has played just 149 minutes across 14 games this season. He has started one game in the UEFA Champions League (4 outings) but all of his 11 La Liga appearances have come off the bench.

Guler, meanwhile, joined Madrid at the start of the 2023-24 season. However, due to niggling injuries, he could barely play in the first half of the season. He, however, finished the season on a high, scoring six goals in his last seven games in La Liga. The Turkey international has managed to keep himself fit this season, but he has not seen much action. He has clocked 575 minutes across 17 games in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Carlo Ancelotti Insists Endrick and Arda Guler Will Not Leave Real Madrid

Due to a lack of opportunities, Endrick and Guler have been linked with January loan transfers. Ancelotti, however, is adamant that they are not going anywhere.

Adressing the uncertainty about the duo’s future, Ancelotti said (via 90min):

“Endrick stays here, as does Guler. They may need more minutes, but I have no prejudices towards anyone. I only try to put the best team out in each game, whether they are 18 or 40 years old. Sometimes this can be with Endrick, with Guler or without them.

“You have to be patient with young people, yes. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things. I have no prejudices with young people: in my career I have played people who are 17 or 18 years old, if I thought they were ideal to play the games.

It will interesting to see if Ancelotti gives them minutes when Real Madrid take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 10.