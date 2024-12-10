Soccer

‘You Have to Be Patient’ – Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Endrick and Arda Guler’s Future Amid Exit Link

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the club will neither loan out nor sell Endrick and Arda Guler in the January transfer window. Ancelotti acknowledged the lack of opportunities for the youngsters but insisted he was doing his best to develop them.

Endrick and Arda Guler Have Struggled for Minutes Under Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid has one of the best squads in Europe, featuring some of the finest players in the world. It is mighty difficult to get regular minutes in such a star-studded team, especially for younger players.

Two of the youngest players at Real Madrid, 18-year-old Endrick and 19-year-old Guler, have struggled for minutes this season. Endrick, who joined Los Blancos from Palmeiras in the summer transfer window, has played just 149 minutes across 14 games this season. He has started one game in the UEFA Champions League (4 outings) but all of his 11 La Liga appearances have come off the bench.

Guler, meanwhile, joined Madrid at the start of the 2023-24 season. However, due to niggling injuries, he could barely play in the first half of the season. He, however, finished the season on a high, scoring six goals in his last seven games in La Liga. The Turkey international has managed to keep himself fit this season, but he has not seen much action. He has clocked 575 minutes across 17 games in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Carlo Ancelotti Insists Endrick and Arda Guler Will Not Leave Real Madrid

Due to a lack of opportunities, Endrick and Guler have been linked with January loan transfers. Ancelotti, however, is adamant that they are not going anywhere.

Adressing the uncertainty about the duo’s future, Ancelotti said (via 90min):

Endrick stays here, as does Guler. They may need more minutes, but I have no prejudices towards anyone. I only try to put the best team out in each game, whether they are 18 or 40 years old. Sometimes this can be with Endrick, with Guler or without them.

You have to be patient with young people, yes. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things. I have no prejudices with young people: in my career I have played people who are 17 or 18 years old, if I thought they were ideal to play the games.

It will interesting to see if Ancelotti gives them minutes when Real Madrid take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, December 10.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford
Soccer

LATEST Louis Saha Urges Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford To Prove His Obsession With Soccer

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 10 2024
Dan Ashworth Has Left Manchster United
Soccer
‘You Have to Remember’ – Rio Ferdinand Presents Interesting Theory on Why Dan Ashworth Failed to Succeed at Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 10 2024

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has speculated why Dan Ashworth left Old Trafford just five months after coming on as the club’s Sporting Director. Ferdinand believes Ashworth could not be…

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
‘You Have to Be Patient’ – Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Endrick and Arda Guler’s Future Amid Exit Link
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 10 2024

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the club will neither loan out nor sell Endrick and Arda Guler in the January transfer window. Ancelotti acknowledged the lack of opportunities…

Liverpool Is One Of The Most Successful Premier League Teams
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Girona vs Liverpool – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Predicition
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
Chelsea Forward Cole Palmer Celebrating
Soccer
‘Loves Football, Humble, No Strange Things’ – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Hails ‘Not Normal’ Cole Palmer After Tottenham Hotspur Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer
‘It Could Have Happened’ – Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Contemplated Extending PSG Stay
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
Liverpool Legend Jamie Redknapp
Soccer
‘He’s Like a Little Boy’ – Jamie Redknapp Criticizes Manchester United Star After Nottingham Forest Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 09 2024
Arrow to top