Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has said Kylian Mbappe has not yet lived up to his potential at Real Madrid, stating the Frenchman still has a lot to learn. Henry believes the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner must adapt quickly, as Los Blancos are notorious for not allowing their players enough time to settle in.

Thierry Henry Says Kylian Mbappe Is Nowhere Close to His Best

Over the summer, Mbappe fulfilled his lifelong dream by signing for reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid. Alongside Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, Mbappe has formed the most explosive attack in the world, but Los Blancos have not necessarily improved with the Frenchman’s addition. They have already lost once in the UEFA Champions League and find themselves three points behind Barcelona in the La Liga race.

For the first time in his career, Mbappe has been operating primarily through the middle, which has hurt his output in front of the goal. So far, he has scored eight times in 13 matches, which is below par for a player of his talents.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Henry said:

“Is he playing the best that we have seen him playing from his days at PSG? No. He still has to learn. He needs to play better as a No.9, which is very difficult for him at the minute. He is scoring goals, but that isn’t enough at times at club’s like that (Real Madrid). I will play the devil’s advocate: we always say it takes time for a player to adapt to a new club, but unfortunately, when you wear that jersey, they don’t give you a lot of time.”

Vinicius Jr. Has Outshone Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Everyone expected Mbappe to be Real Madrid’s primary goal-contributor this season, but Vinicius Jr. had other ideas. The Brazilian winger, who is the favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, has been in devastating form in the final third, scoring and providing assists on cue. Since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, Vinicius Jr. has played 14 games, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

He delivered his finest performance of the season on Tuesday (October 22), as Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to seal a 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old scored a 30-minute hat-trick — his first in the UEFA Champions League — in the second half against the German side, two of which came from solo efforts. His scintillating display allowed him to take home both the match ball and the Man of the Match award.