“It can be a bear pit and it can swallow you up” – Gary Neville Wants Manchester United Players To ‘Show Courage’ In Premier League Clash At Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Erik ten Hag Man United split 081722

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged his old club to be fearless in next weekend’s Premier League meeting against old-foes Liverpool. The Englishman fears that if the United players do not show courage, Anfield could “swallow” them up.

Manchester United Have Been All Over The Place This Season

The Red Devils find themselves in a tricky spot in the English top flight. Having lost seven of 16 matches in the league, they sit in sixth place in the rankings. They looked undeniably hapless in their most recent outing, which resulted in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Bournemouth.

Ten Hag’s United have scored just 18 goals in 16 games this season. Only Sheffield United (12), Burnley (16), Luton Town (17), and Nottingham Forest (17) have scored fewer goals in 2023-24. A lack of drive could be attributed to their poor attacking form this season.

Still trying to find their feet, United will visit one of the most daunting venues in soccer — Anfield — for their Premier League Matchday 17 meeting on Sunday (December 17). This will be their first clash with the Reds since the historic 7-0 defeat at Anfield last season.

Neville Wants United Player To Play Without Fear At Liverpool

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast on Sunday (December 10), the former England international admitted he was worried for United, fearing the team were not good enough to spring a surprise on the Premier League leaders.

He said (via Liverpool ECHO):

Look, if you sit here now and you’re a United fan, you’ve got a feeling that you’re going to get beat up, and you’re going to get done in, properly. Because of [the] 7-0 last year and how they are playing at the moment.

It doesn’t always work out like that. I’m sure Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players won’t be sat there saying, ‘Oh, here we go. This is easy pickings.’ That’s not how it goes in football.

Neville added:

This Manchester United team, my concern is that they haven’t got it in them to surprise us; that they haven’t got the leadership, the quality to be able to go to Anfield, that is a bear pit of a place for a United player.

I don’t care what team you are. I don’t care how good you are; whether you’re a championship-winning team from Manchester United or a team that is basically sixth, seventh, or eighth in the league, it can be a bear pit and it can swallow you up. And if those players don’t stand up and stick that chest out next week, and they don’t take the ball out and show courage, it will eat you alive.

The Red Devils lead the head-to-head battle between the English heavyweights, snagging 82 wins. The Anfield outfit, meanwhile, have secured 71 wins, while 58 games have ended in a draw.

