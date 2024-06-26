Soccer

Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Bayern Star Could Leave If Michael Olise Joins

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Michael Olise Will Join Bayern Munich
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Bayern Munich could offload Kingsley Coman after they complete the transfer of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. According to Romano, Olise’s switch to Bayern will become official by the end of the week (June 30).

Premier League winger Olise is one of the most sought-after young players in the world, with many top teams, including Manchester United and Chelsea, expressing interest in him. However, according to Romano, Bayern Munich have come out on top in the race for the 22-year-old and will announce his signing in the coming days.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

Michael Olise will this week become a new Bayern Munich player. Everything is okay between Bayern and Olise, and they will pay his release clause at Crystal Palace – £45m plus £5m in add-ons.

Michael Olise Switch Could Mark End Of Kingsley Coman’s Run At Bayern Munich, Says Fabrizio Romano

Olise is expected to become a regular under new boss Vincent Kompany, casting major doubt over the futures of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Coman. According to Romano, Bayern Munich are happy to keep Sane and Gnabry for the time being, suggesting Coman could be the one to head out the door.

Romano added:

With the Olise signing, I’ve had some fans asking me questions about what it could mean for the futures of Bayern’s other attacking players. My understanding is that Bayern are happy with Leroy Sane, while Serge Gnabry has publicly said that he’d be happy to stay, so we’ll see what happens in case of proposals.

Kingsley Coman is probably the player I’d say has the highest chances of leaving Bayern – he’s open to possible proposals and so are Bayern. But despite links with PSG, the race is still absolutely open. It’s not something concrete or imminent, despite what’s been reported elsewhere.”

The French attacker has been at Bayern since joining from Juventus in 2017. Coman has scored 63 goals and provided 66 assists in 294 matches in all competitions, winning eight Bundesliga titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and one FIFA Club World Cup amongst other honors.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top