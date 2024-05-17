Renowned German journalist Christian Falk has seconded Miguel Delaney’s claim that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. According to Falk, Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff admire the player, suggesting that the move could materialize if Tuchel continues at Bayern.

Christian Falk Confirms Bayern Munich Are Interested In Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes

This term, Bayern Munich have suffered their first trophy-less season in 11 years. They have lost the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing to Real Madrid in the semi-finals, and shockingly fell to a 2-1 defeat to Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal second round. Bayern Munich are eager to bolster their squad this summer to avoid another disastrous season, and Fernandes is reportedly one of the players they are monitoring.

Confirming Delaney’s report, Falk revealed in his Fact Files column (via CaughtOffside):

“Miguel Delaney at “The Independent” has reported that FC Bayern are interested in Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). In fact, the current coaching team likes this player, especially his character as well as his style of play.

“The bosses, on the other hand, are wondering where Fernandes should play in the current team. This question is likely to lead to internal discussions if Tuchel stays at FC Bayern.”

Thomas Tuchel Could Help Resolve Bruno Fernandes Dilemma

A few weeks back, Tuchel and Bayern announced they would part ways at the end of the season. However, after failing to find a worthy replacement, Bayern are trying to convince the German coach to continue. It will, however, not be straightforward, as Manchester United are reportedly planning to bring Tuchel as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want Man United to fight on all fronts next season and are likely to give control to the manager. After falling out with the Bayern Munich board, Tuchel may want to opt for a more cooperative club.

According to CaughtOffside, Fernandes is apparently interested in playing under Tuchel and could join him at the Allianz Arena if he stays put. Meanwhile, if the ex-Chelsea man boards the flight to Manchester, Fernandes could get the push he needs to sign an extension with the Red Devils.