This is it! The most highly anticipated game on the club soccer calendar — the UEFA Champions League final — is finally upon us. This year, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will battle it out for the ultimate European honor, marking their first meeting at this stage. Continue reading to learn all you need to know about the final game of the 2023-24 season.

UEFA Champions League Final: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid – Where To Watch In US

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will meet in the UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (June 1). The game will kick off at 8 PM UK Time / 3 PM EDT / 12 PM PT.

In the United States, CBS will air the final. Fans who do not have access to the channel can stream it live on Paramount+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Preview

Form

Borussia Dortmund did not have the most memorable Bundesliga campaign. Amassing only 63 points from 34 matches, Edin Terzic’s boys finished fifth in the rankings. However, thanks to German teams’ impressive performance in Europe in 2023-24, they will feature in next year’s UEFA Champions League final, irrespective of what happens at Wembley on Saturday.

Dortmund closed their Bundesliga campaign with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Darmstadt, with Ian Maatsen, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Donyell Malen scoring one goal each.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, secured the La Liga title with four games to spare. They suffered only one defeat throughout the Spanish top-flight campaign — against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium — and snagged 29 wins. They also scored the most goals (87) and conceded the fewest (26).

They, however, could not close their La Liga season with a victory. Los Blancos played out a goalless draw with Real Betis in Toni Kroos’ final match for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Fitness

Borussia Dortmund will be without Ramy Bensebaini (knee) and Julien Duranville (muscle) whereas doubts remain over Sebastien Haller’s fitness. Haller has returned to full team training, but may not be 100% for the UEFA Champions League final. In any case, Niclas Fullkrug will edge him out and book a place in the starting XI.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to make do without David Alaba (ACL) and Aurelien Tchouameni (foot). Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, whose heroics helped Madrid to the final, may also sit this one out after contracting flu in the worst possible moment. With him out of the running, Thibaut Courtois will be an automatic pick in goal for Carlo Ancelotti.

Head-To-Head

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have locked horns 14 times in the UEFA Champions League over the years. The 14-time European champions have a comfortable head-to-head lead, winning six times and losing thrice. So far, five games have ended all square.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of the 2017-18 season. Los Merengues won both encounters, beating the German side 3-1 and 3-2 on Matchday 2 and 6, respectively.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Prediction

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have overcome some formidable teams to make it into the final of the UEFA Champions League. Both teams have multiple match-winners at their disposal and will be eager to give their club legends, Marco Reus and Kroos, the send-off they deserve.

It is difficult to predict which way this one will go. But we cannot help but give the edge to serial winners Real Madrid. They have won all eight of their UEFA Champions League finals (since 1992), have a fine blend of young and experienced players, and, most importantly, have a coach who knows all about winning cup finals.

Our prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Real Madrid