The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is grander and fiercer than ever before. With the top 36 European teams battling it out in a league-style format for the first phase of the campaign, there is no room for error. Only the most deserving players will get the nod, which is advantageous for young players who are at the peak of their powers. However, there are a few exceptions, and today’s list is all about them.

In this list below, we will take a look at five players who have defied natural selection to feature in the UEFA Champions League this season. Here are the five oldest players who have played in the 2024-25 UCL campaign:

#5 Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava) – 37 years and 6 months

Slovan Bratislava central midfielder Juraj Kucka is the fifth name on the list, having featured for the club in their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opener at the age of 37 years and 6 months. Kucka played for 85 minutes as the Slovakian outfit suffered a 5-1 defeat to Celtic on Matchday 1.

The Champions League debutant was in breathtaking form during the qualifiers earlier in the 2024-25 season. In eight matches, he scored twice to push Bratislava into the tournament of champions.

#4 Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic) – 37 years and 10 months

At 37 years and 10 months, Celtic man Kasper Schmeichel is the second oldest goalkeeper to play in the UEFA Champions League this year. He produced a fine performance as the Scottish Premiership outfit came away with a 5-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava, marking their best performance in the competition’s history.

Schmeichel, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2015-16, has played nine matches in the competition so far, keeping five clean sheets and conceding five goals.

#3 Cristhian Stuani (Girona) – 37 years and 11 months

Cristhian Stuani, aged 37 years and 11 months, started for Girona as the Catalans kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a trip to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on September 18. The visitors tried their best but ultimately succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes.

Girona is participating in their first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign this season, and Stuani played a key role in helping them get there. The captain played 31 La Liga matches in 2023-24, contributing with nine goals and three assists. He has already gotten off the mark this season, netting twice in five Spanish top-flight matches.

#2 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 38 years and 5 months

The most decorated goalkeeper in the history of German soccer, Manuel Neuer started in Bayern Munich’s 9-2 domination over Dinamo Zagreb. At 38 years and five months, Neuer is the second-oldest player to feature in the UEFA Champions League this season. Unfortunately, the German goalkeeper did not feature in the second half, with manager Vincent Kompany choosing to rest him after he picked up a knock in the first half.

Neuer has played 141 games in the UEFA Champions League, with 119 of those coming for the Bavarians. He has so far conceded 127 goals and kept 59 clean sheets, winning the competition twice with Bayern.

#1 Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 39 years

Aged 39 years, Real Madrid legend Luka Modric is the oldest participant in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Croat not only played for over 20 minutes as Los Blancos beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 in their Champions League opener, but he also assisted Antonio Rudiger for Madrid’s go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute.

The fact that Real Madrid, arguably the most demanding club in the world, has kept Modric around even at the age of 39 speaks volumes about his ability as a player. He has helped the All-Whites win a whopping six UEFA Champions League trophies, chipping in with eight goals and 17 assists in 121 games. As it is likely his final season with Real Madrid, it will only be fitting if he leaves on the back of another heroic European campaign.