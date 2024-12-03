Soccer

'I Think He Talks Sh*t Sometimes' – Troy Deeney Slams Dietmar Hamann For Criticizing Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Watford star Troy Deeney has jumped to the defense of England captain Harry Kane, claiming ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann is wrong to question the Bayern Munich striker’s ability. Deeney’s comments came after Hamann questioned Kane’s capability to deliver the goods in big matches.

Dietmar Hamann Does Not Think Bayern Munich Harry Kane Has Done Enough Against Big Teams

Bayern Munich claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season, with center-back Kim Min-jae popping up with the winning goal. Kane, who has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 19 games this season in all competitions, had a game to forget. He had just one shot (blocked), registered just two touches inside the box, and lost possession three times.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann criticized Kane’s performance against PSG, saying he was not sure if the 31-year-old was capable of influencing big games.

I went to the game yesterday (November 26), and I’ve got to say he was very poor, I don’t think he had a shot on target and he pretty much played the same way yesterday as he did at the Euros for England. I think the jury is still out on whether he’s got it against the best teams – because he didn’t do it for England.

I watched him against Ireland last week and he was poor. He played a wonder ball for the penalty but honestly, that’s not enough for an England captain. The World Cup is about 18, 19, 20 months away. Will he be the player or the captain to lead the line for England?

Troy Deeney Slams Didi Hamann For Talking ‘Sh*t’ About Harry Kane

Kane is England’s all-time top scorer (69 goals) and won the European Golden Shoe last season after scoring 36 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich. Deeney believes Kane’s heroics do not get the recognition they deserve, as critics like Hamann only focus on his shortcomings.

Responding to Hamann’s criticism, Deeney said on talkSPORT:

Boring, boring. So, if they don’t win and he doesn’t score, he’s not a big factor. But when they win and they score, it’s not his fault, it’s everyone’s fault. How does that work?

I don’t know Didi Hamann, he was a wonderful footballer. But I think he talks sh*t sometimes. Every time Harry scores, I don’t ever hear anyone go, ‘Oh, he’s the sole reason they won.’ It’s like, ‘Great team performance and Harry Kane capped it off at the end.’ When they lose, it’s, ‘Oh no, Harry Kane’s fault.’ What do you want him to do? The kid scores goals and is an unbelievable footballer.”

Kane has played 64 games for Bayern Munich since joining from Tottenham Hotspur last season, scoring 64 goals and providing 21 assists. Kane’s contract with Bayern runs out on June 30, 2027.

