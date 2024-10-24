After enduring six painful defeats over nine long years, Barcelona has finally broken the dreaded Bayern Munich curse, bagging a smashing 4-1 victory in their UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 meeting on Wednesday night, October 24. Barca’s captain for the night, Raphinha, ran the show, scoring a sensational hat-trick against the Bavarians.

Barcelona Hits Bayern Hard and Fast

Hansi Flick, who masterminded Bayern’s historic 8-2 triumph over Barca in the 2019-20 Champions League quarter-finals, fielded a pace-packed XI on Wednesday. He wanted to exploit Bayern Munich’s vulnerability to counter-attacks, and his strategy paid dividends inside the opening minute.

Making light work of Bayern’s pressing, Barcelona played out of the back, with the ball eventually finding its way to Fermin Lopez in the middle of the park. The Spaniard lobbed the ball through to a sprinting Raphinha. Having beaten the offside trap, the Brazilian went one-on-one with Manuel Neuer before rounding him and sending the ball into the back of the net.

In the 10th minute, Harry Kane hit the back of the net for Bayern Munich. However, a quick VAR check confirmed that the Englishman had gone a tad too early, ruling the goal out for offside. Kane found the netting once more in the 18th minute, and this time, there was no offside flag to save the hosts.

However, unlike in previous years, the Bayern goal did not break Barcelona. They got themselves back up again and restored their cushion in the 36th minute, with ex-Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski applying the finishing touch following a passage of horrendous defending.

Raphinha Takes Home the Match Ball Against Bayern Munich

In the 45th minute, Barcelona snatched the insurance goal, thanks to a sensational solo effort from Raphinha. Receiving a long ball from Marc Casado on the left flank, the jet-heeled Brazilian sharply cut inside before curling the ball into the far-bottom corner, under pressure from two defenders.

The former Leeds United forward completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute, and once again, a La Masia graduate turned provider. Lamine Yamal picked out Raphinha’s run through the middle with a long ball from the right flank. Without breaking his stride, the 27-year-old expertly received the ball with his chest, beat Min-Jae Kim and Dayot Upamecano in a foot race, and drilled a low finish beyond Neuer. Barca created a few more chances before the final whistle but Bayern somehow avoided further embarrassment.

Raphinha took home the match ball as well as the Man of the Match award at the end of the game. In addition to scoring a smashing hat-trick, he created two chances, had five touches inside the opposition box, and won three ground duels.

Barcelona will return to action with a mouth-watering tussle against arch-rivals Real Madrid — who also battered a German team this week — on Saturday, October 26.