A field of seven Travers Stakes 2023 runners are confirmed for the midsummer derby at Saratoga with three of the top Triple Crown horses colliding in upstate New York on Saturday, August 26. Forte faces Arcangelo in a rematch from the Belmont Stakes, while Kentucky Derby hero Mage is one the comeback trail.

Travers Stakes 2023 Runners: Belmont Stakes Rematch Between Arcangelo & Forte

Saratoga Springs started life as a spa town, but is also the New York Racing Association’s horse racing hub from midsummer onwards. Among the Travers Stakes 2023 runners are seven classy colts and geldings. Irad Ortiz’s mount FORTE is set to go off as the hot favorite with the best US horse racing betting sites, and you can see why.

The reigning champion two-year-old may have missed two this year’s Triple Crown races, but scored well in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at the track last time out. Belmont Stakes champ Arcangelo will be feared most, whilst Kentucky Derby winner Mage is back up in trip and is firmly in the frame for this seven-horse race.

When is the Travers Stakes 2023?



The Travers Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday, August 26 at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:10pm (ET), Saturday August 22, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York (1m2f, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $719,870

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2

🎲 Haskell Stakes Odds: Forte 7-5 | Arrcangelo 5-2 | Mage 4-1 | Disarm @ 8-1

Travers Stakes 2023 Runners in Profile

1. Forte @ 7-5

Jockey: Irad Ortiz

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Late withdrawal from the Kentucky Derby when favorite after winning two recognized trials including Florida Derby earlier this year. Given too much to do in the home stretch when 1 1/2 lengths behind Arcangelo upped in trip for the Belmont Stakes latest.

Cashed in on ease in grade to win Jim Dandy Stakes by a nose here latest. Barn has two wins in the Travers Stakes, but none since 2011. Step back up in distance should suit. One of the leading contenders.

2. Arcangelo @ 5-2

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Jena Antonucci

Took form to new heights when winning the Belmont Stakes in New York latest after Grade 3 Peter Pan success previously. Held on well from re-opposing Forte after taking things up early enough in the home stretch. Drop back in trip shouldn’t be an issue.

3. Tapit Trice @ 12-1

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

First-time blinders applied to Tampa Bay Derby and Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes winner. Unable to build on those spring victories with seventh in the Kentucky Derby and when making the show behind Arcangelo and Forte in the Belmont Stakes.

Comprehensively beaten in Haskell Stakes latest. Barn’s second string and can be opposed as other rivals clearly have the beating of him.

4. Mage @ 4-1

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Kentucky Derby hero who made the show in the Preakness Stakes as Triple Crown bid came unglued on second leg. Placed in the Haskell Stakes latest behind Geaux Rocket Ride. Obvious claims back up in trip.

5. National Treasure @ 8-1

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Show gutsy attitude to win Preakness Stakes by a head, but didn’t stay the Belmont Stakes distance latest. This race places less demand on stamina, so a better display can’t be ruled out. Barn have three Travers Stakes wins, most recently in 2017.

6. Disarm @ 8-1

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Missed out on the show when fourth in the Kentucky Derby, but gained compensation eased in grade for Matt Winn Stakes success at Ellis Park. Out of the show again, however, when fourth and behind Forte in the Jim Dandy here latest.

Barn won this last year with Epicenter, however, and blinders now go on for the first time. Others appeal more for the midsummer derby.

7. Scotland @ 12-1

Jockey: Junior Alvorado

Trainer: William Mott

Good Magic gelding with a course win in the Curlin Stakes latest. Needs a big step up on that form, though, if he’s to mix it with some of the best three-year-old thoroughbreds around.

Travers Stakes 2023 Morning Line Odds

Forte @ 7-5

Arcangelo @ 5-2

Mage @ 4-1

National Treasure @ 8-1

Disarm @ 8-1

Tapit Trice @ 12-1

Scotland @ 12-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

WATCH: Epicenter Winning The Travers Stakes 2022

Travers Stakes Recent Winners

2022 – Epicenter

2021 – Essential Quality

2020 – Tiz the Law

2019 – Code of Honor

2018 – Catholic Boy

2017 – West Coast

2016 – Arrogate

