Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Ivorian international midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 25-year-old AC Milan midfielder is nearing the end of his contract at the Italian club and he has refused to sign an extension with them so far. Apparently, Milan have offered him wages of around €5 million and Tottenham are prepared to pay him double of that amount.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham are not the only club keen on securing the midfielder’s services this summer and another Premier League club is thought to be interested in the Milan star as well.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-German are interested in securing his services as well.

🚨❌ #Milan–#Kessie, still distant positions: the 🇨🇮 player has long since refused the 🔴⚫ €5M growing proposal.



💰 To date, the midfielder has offers from #Tottenham (€8M+€2M), #PSG and another #EPL club: as anticipated some weeks ago, actually #THFC are in the lead. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/C5k5AkLN2a — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 10, 2022

Antonio Conte could definitely use some midfield reinforcements at the end of this season and Kessie could prove to be a quality signing on a free transfer.

The Londoners need to find an upgrade on the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Harry winks this summer. The AC Milan midfielder could prove to be a smart acquisition and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side can fend off the competition from the other suitors and secure his signature.

Rudi Galetti adds that Tottenham are currently in the lead as far as the transfer chase is concerned.

Kessie has the technical ability and the physical attributes to thrive in English football and a move to Tottenham would be the ideal next step in his career. Furthermore, the chance to work with a world-class manager like Conte could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The transfer makes sense for both parties and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal across the line in the coming months.