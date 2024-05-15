The first division of Italian soccer, Serie A, has lost some of its charm over the last decade. Most up-and-coming superstars have either gone to the Premier League or joined non-English superclubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, denting Serie A’s popularity. Regular viewers, however, would argue that the division still has a lot to offer. That there are still many world-class players plying their trade in Italy.

As firm believers in Serie A’s quality, we are checking out a handful of attackers who have truly set the stage alight this season. Continue reading to meet the five players who have scored the most goals in the Italian top flight in 2023-24.

#5 Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa): 14 Goals

Eleventh-placed Genoa are dreaming of finishing in the top half of the table this season, and Albert Gudmundsson is the reason why. The 26-year-old Iceland international has been in breathtaking form this season, bagging 14 goals and three assists in 33 matches. If he can deliver in the last two games of the season, Genoa will have a fair shot at finishing ahead of 10th-placed Torino.

Gudmundson, who can play on either wing as well as down the middle, has completed 75 progressive carries and 117 progressive passes, proving how good he is at taking the fight to the opposition.

#4 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan): 14 Goals

By far the oldest player on this list, 37-year-old center-forward Olivier Giroud has scored 14 goals for AC Milan in 33 Serie A matches this season. The former Arsenal and Chelsea ace has also chipped in with eight assists in the Italian top flight.

Giroud will not be at Milan after the season concludes. His contract is due to expire at the end of June, and Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC (LAFC) have pounced on the opportunity to secure the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s services. It will be interesting to see how the versatile attacker fares in MLS this season.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli): 15 Goals

Last season, Nigerian sharpshooter Victor Osimhen fired Napoli to their first Serie A since 1989-90. He was by far the sharpest attacker in the division, recording 26 goals and five assists in 32 league matches. Osimhen has not managed to be as prolific this season, but his return of 15 goals and three assists in 24 games (22 starts) is undeniably impressive. Unfortunately for Serie A fans, this may be Osimhen’s final season in the league, as Napoli are prepared to sell their talisman to the highest bidder this summer.

Many clubs are interested in prizing Osimhen away from Naples, but as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old only wants to sign for Chelsea. The Pensioners must pay around €120 million ($129.93 million) to get their man this summer.

#2 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus): 16 Goals

One of the most sought-after center-forwards in the world, Dusan Vlahovic sits in second place. The Juventus ace has been in fine form this season, chipping in with 16 goals in 31 matches. The former Fiorentina attacker has also claimed four assists.

Vlahovic still has over two years remaining on his Juventus deal (June 2026), but he could reportedly be on the move this summer. Premier League giants Arsenal are believed to be one of the clubs interested in acquiring Vlahovic’s services this summer.

#1 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan): 24 Goals

Inter Milan have won the Serie A title by a landslide this season. The Nerazzurri have amassed 92 points from 36 games — 18 more than second-placed AC Milan. Throughout the season, they have scored 86 goals, the lion’s share of which came through Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine attacker has thus far bagged 24 goals in 33 appearances. And with only two games left in the season, he should comfortably win the Capocannoniere (Serie A Golden Boot) on May 26.

Martinez, who has also claimed three assists, has taken three penalties in the league so far, converting two. He has also helped in the build-up, recording 53 progressive carries and 78 progressive passes.