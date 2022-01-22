Antonio Conte is looking to intensify the battle for a top-four finish by improving his squad during the January transfer window and the Tottenham Hotspur manager has identified a couple of priority targets.

Spurs express interest in Diego Carlos

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this month but it appears that another Premier League club is interested in signing the La Liga ace.

Daily Mail, Tottenham have now expressed an interest in signing the 28-year-old centre back and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the likes of Newcastle and secure his services this month.

Apparently, Newcastle have offered a sum of around £28 million for the defender and AC Milan have also proposed a deal for the Sevilla player.

Tottenham could definitely use another quality centre back alongside Cristian Romero and Carlos could prove to be an outstanding signing for them.

The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.

Sevilla have been outstanding at the back this season and the likes of Carlos and Jules Kounde have been integral to their defensive performances.

The 28-year-old certainly has the quality to succeed in English football and it remains to be seen whether his suitors from the Premier League manage to agree on a deal with Sevilla now.

The Spanish outfit are currently in the middle of a title race and they might not want to weaken their squad midway through the season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification this season and Antonio Conte will have to strengthen his side during the January transfer window in order to catch up with the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United.

Signing a quality defender like Carlos could certainly transform Tottenham’s defence and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days.

Antonio Conte keen on Franck Kessie

Meanwhile, the Londoners are considering a January move for the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as well.

The Ivorian international is nearing the end of his contract at the Italian club and he has not signed an extension with them yet.

Telegraph, Conte is keen on securing the midfielder's services this month in order to avoid a bidding war in the summer.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele have been linked with a move away from the London club and Conte will have to bring in an upgrade soon.

Kessie has proven his quality against Premier League opposition in the Champions League and he has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football.

The midfielder is likely to be available for a reasonable price because of his contract situation and he could end up proving a bargain for Tottenham in the long run.