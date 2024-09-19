Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses 26-Year-Old’s Future Amid Real Madrid Links

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shared his opinion on reports crediting Real Madrid with a keen interest in Tottenham Hotspur center-back Cristian Romero. The Italian journalist has said Real Madrid has not yet set any plans in motion to prize the Argentinian away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He also dismissed suggestions that claim Tottenham has been working on a contract extension to fend off Real Madrid.

What Has Been Said About Cristian Romero and Real Madrid

Last week, Spanish outlet Defensa Central claimed Real Madrid had planned to send scouts to the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday, September 15. The objective was to watch center-backs William Saliba and Romero in action. In a report on Wednesday (September 18), another Spanish publication Fichajes.net also linked Romero with Madrid, claiming Tottenham was already preparing a contract to keep hold of their center-back.

According to Fichajes, Spurs were prepared to Romero a deal worth £200,000 ($266,000)/week. The 26-year-old currently earns around £165,000 ($219,00)/week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Lilywhites reportedly want to wrap up the renewal before the end of the 2024-25 season to stop Romero from listening to offers next summer.

Fabrizio Romano Says Nothing To Report On Romero-Madrid Saga

Reading such reports, fans are curious to know whether Real Madrid is seriously preparing to make a move for Romero. Here is what one of the most trusted journalists, Romano, said about the potential transfer (via CaughtOffside):

Cristian Romero continues to be an important player for Tottenham, and so it’s perhaps normal that we’re starting to see rumors about interest from other top clubs, with some fans asking me if there’s anything to the links with Real Madrid.

However, I’m told that nothing is happening now. Romero’s contract could be a topic in the next months as Spurs of course want to keep him for the long term; but no active talks have started yet.”

Between Nacho’s departure and David Alaba’s poor fitness record, Real Madrid could use a top center-back to link up with Eder Militao or Antonio Rudiger in defense. Romero, who has won two Copa America trophies and a World Cup with Argentina, comfortably fulfills the requirement, but prizing him away from Spurs will not be straightforward.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
