Soccer

Copa America 2024: 5 Players With Most Goals + Assists

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Argentina Win Copa America 2024
Argentina Win Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi’s Argentina met James Rodriguez’s Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final at a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium on July 14. The two teams fought tooth and nail, but there was no separating them after 90 minutes. So, much to the delight of onlookers, the game was extended for an additional 30 minutes. Neither Messi nor Rodriguez featured in extra time, meaning it was down to their teammates to get the job done.

Colombian players could not rise to the occasion, but Argentina ace Lautaro Martinez did.  The Inter Milan ace dispatched a thumping strike in the 112th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for La Albiceleste.

Martinez was one of the standout performers in Copa America 2024, popping up with crucial goals despite featuring primarily from the bench. However, he was not the leading goal contributor of the competition. Continue reading to check out how many goal involvements Martinez had and where he ranks amongst the top five players with the most goals + assists in Copa America 2024. Let’s begin!

#5 Maximiliano Araujo (Uruguay): 3 Goal Involvements

Maximiliano Araujo Had A Memorable Copa America 2024
Maximiliano Araujo Scored Twice In Copa America 2024

Uruguay left-winger Maximiliano Araujo enjoyed a fine Copa America campaign. The 24-year-old contributed to his country’s cause with two goals and an assist in six games. Both of his goals and the assist came in Group C fixtures.

After assisting in Uruguay’s 4-0 win over Mexico and scoring in a 3-1 victory over Panama, Araujo delivered the best performance of his career against Bolivia on Matchday 3. He assisted Darwin Nunez in the first half and found the back of the net in the second 45 to help his team to a 5-0 victory.

#4 Jhon Cordoba (Colombia): 4 Goal Involvements

Jhon Cordoba
Jhon Cordoba Helped Colombia Into The Copa Final

Colombia center-forward Jhon Cordoba led the attack with confidence in Copa America. He put pressure on defenders, slid into little pockets of space, combined well with teammates, looked for the final pass, and scored when the opportunity popped up. In six games across the competition, Cordoba scored twice and provided two assists.

He claimed an assist in the 1-1 draw with Group D opponents Brazil. He scored in the 5-0 routing of Panama in the quarter-finals. And he could have been on the scoresheet in the final had the woodwork not denied him.

#3 Jose Salomon Rondon (Venezuela): 4 Goal Involvements

Jose Salomon Rondon
Jose Salomon Rondon Was Venezuela’s Best Player In Copa America 2024

Venezuela played four matches in Copa America 2024, crashing out of the competition after suffering a shootout defeat against Canada in the quarter-finals. It was a massive heartbreak for Venezuelans, especially for Jose Salomon Rondon, who played his heart out in all four matches.

Rondon, 34, chipped in with three goals and an assist in those games, emerging as Venezuela’s most impactful player. He chipped in with a fine goal and a stellar display in Venezuela’s 3-0 win over Jamaica, taking home the Player of the Match award.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina): 5 Goal Involvements

Lautaro Martínez Playing for Argentina
Lautaro Martínez Was The Top Scorer In Copa America 2024

The hero of the Copa America 2024 final, Lautaro Martinez, scored five goals for Argentina in six matches. Interestingly, he started only two of those matches. Martinez finished as the competition’s top scorer and took home the Golden Boot award.

Martinez scored in all three Group A matches in Copa America. Coming off the bench, he scored in a 2-0 win over Canada before netting the winner in a slender 1-0 victory over Chile. In his first start of the tournament, he scored both goals as Argentina bagged a 2-0 win over Peru.

#1 James Rodriguez (Colombia): 7 Goal Involvements

James Rodriguez Had The Highest Goals + Assists In Copa America 2024
James Rodriguez Was The Player Of The Tournament In Copa America 2024

Colombia captain James Rodriguez finished the competition with the most goal contributions, racking up a goal and six assists in six appearances. For his remarkable performances throughout the competition, Rodriguez deservedly claimed the Player of the Tournament award.

The former Real Madrid attacking midfielder delivered his best performance in the quarter-final clash with Panama. He scored and claimed two assists to fire Colombia to a 5-0 victory. He also assisted Jefferson Lerma’s goal in Colombia’s 1-0 win over Uruguay in the semi-finals.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Manager Gareth Southgate
Soccer

LATEST Gary Lineker Rubbishes Claims That He Caused Gareth Southgate To Step Down As England Manager

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Argentina Win Copa America 2024
Soccer
Copa America 2024: 5 Players With Most Goals + Assists
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024

Lionel Messi’s Argentina met James Rodriguez’s Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final at a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium on July 14. The two teams fought tooth and nail, but…

kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid Presentation
Soccer
Top 5 Highest-Attended Player Unveilings In Soccer History: Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Joins Elite List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024

After years of build-up, Kylian Mbappe finally donned the iconic all-white Real Madrid jersey on Tuesday, July 16. Thousands of Madridistas flocked to the recently renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to…

David Martinez Joins Inter Miami
Soccer
Report: Inter Miami Agree Deal For River Plate Defender David Martinez
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Alan Shearer Backs Premier League Boss To Take England Job
Soccer
“I would like the next manager to be an Englishman” – Alan Shearer Backs Premier League Tactician To Take England Job
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
leny yoro
Soccer
Manchester United Set To Sign Leny Yoro As Matthijs De Ligt Transfer Looks In Doubt
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 17 2024
Liverpool Man Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
Liverpool Not Changing Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer Stance Despite Real Madrid Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 17 2024
Arrow to top