Copa America 2024: 5 Players With Most Goals + Assists

Lionel Messi’s Argentina met James Rodriguez’s Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final at a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium on July 14. The two teams fought tooth and nail, but there was no separating them after 90 minutes. So, much to the delight of onlookers, the game was extended for an additional 30 minutes. Neither Messi nor Rodriguez featured in extra time, meaning it was down to their teammates to get the job done.

Colombian players could not rise to the occasion, but Argentina ace Lautaro Martinez did. The Inter Milan ace dispatched a thumping strike in the 112th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for La Albiceleste.

Martinez was one of the standout performers in Copa America 2024, popping up with crucial goals despite featuring primarily from the bench. However, he was not the leading goal contributor of the competition. Continue reading to check out how many goal involvements Martinez had and where he ranks amongst the top five players with the most goals + assists in Copa America 2024. Let’s begin!

#5 Maximiliano Araujo (Uruguay): 3 Goal Involvements

Uruguay left-winger Maximiliano Araujo enjoyed a fine Copa America campaign. The 24-year-old contributed to his country’s cause with two goals and an assist in six games. Both of his goals and the assist came in Group C fixtures.

After assisting in Uruguay’s 4-0 win over Mexico and scoring in a 3-1 victory over Panama, Araujo delivered the best performance of his career against Bolivia on Matchday 3. He assisted Darwin Nunez in the first half and found the back of the net in the second 45 to help his team to a 5-0 victory.

#4 Jhon Cordoba (Colombia): 4 Goal Involvements

Colombia center-forward Jhon Cordoba led the attack with confidence in Copa America. He put pressure on defenders, slid into little pockets of space, combined well with teammates, looked for the final pass, and scored when the opportunity popped up. In six games across the competition, Cordoba scored twice and provided two assists.

He claimed an assist in the 1-1 draw with Group D opponents Brazil. He scored in the 5-0 routing of Panama in the quarter-finals. And he could have been on the scoresheet in the final had the woodwork not denied him.

#3 Jose Salomon Rondon (Venezuela): 4 Goal Involvements

Venezuela played four matches in Copa America 2024, crashing out of the competition after suffering a shootout defeat against Canada in the quarter-finals. It was a massive heartbreak for Venezuelans, especially for Jose Salomon Rondon, who played his heart out in all four matches.

Rondon, 34, chipped in with three goals and an assist in those games, emerging as Venezuela’s most impactful player. He chipped in with a fine goal and a stellar display in Venezuela’s 3-0 win over Jamaica, taking home the Player of the Match award.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina): 5 Goal Involvements

The hero of the Copa America 2024 final, Lautaro Martinez, scored five goals for Argentina in six matches. Interestingly, he started only two of those matches. Martinez finished as the competition’s top scorer and took home the Golden Boot award.

Martinez scored in all three Group A matches in Copa America. Coming off the bench, he scored in a 2-0 win over Canada before netting the winner in a slender 1-0 victory over Chile. In his first start of the tournament, he scored both goals as Argentina bagged a 2-0 win over Peru.

#1 James Rodriguez (Colombia): 7 Goal Involvements

Colombia captain James Rodriguez finished the competition with the most goal contributions, racking up a goal and six assists in six appearances. For his remarkable performances throughout the competition, Rodriguez deservedly claimed the Player of the Tournament award.

The former Real Madrid attacking midfielder delivered his best performance in the quarter-final clash with Panama. He scored and claimed two assists to fire Colombia to a 5-0 victory. He also assisted Jefferson Lerma’s goal in Colombia’s 1-0 win over Uruguay in the semi-finals.