Soccer

“They seem very well to me, and happy” – Carlo Ancelotti Insists Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe Are Unaffected By Criticism

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mbappe and Vinicius Real Madrid
Mbappe and Vinicius Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed superstar duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are not letting critics get the better of them. The manager has declared they are happy and working as hard as possible to recapture their best form.

A Slow Start For Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr. & Kylian Mbappe

The two most explosive attackers in La Liga, Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe have not been at their best this season. Vinicius Jr., who helped Los Blancos to the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana trophies last season, has looked rather indecisive in the final third this season. He has often lost his cool in front of goal, either dispatching wayward attempts or failing to play the final pass.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has yet to find his best position in Ancelotti’s setup. With Vinicius Jr. occupying the left side of the pitch, Mbappe has largely been restricted to central areas. Unable to cut in as frequently, he has looked toothless in front of goal, not threatening the defenders as frequently.

With the two players failing to fire on all cylinders, Los Blancos have dropped four points in as many La Liga games. Unsurprisingly, critics have wasted no time in pointing out their shortcomings.

Carlo Ancelotti Explains Why His Superstars May Be Struggling

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad, Ancelotti addressed the flak his superstars have received from a section of followers.

The Italian said (via Yahoo! Sport):

They don’t seem affected [by criticism] to me, they are training well, happy. Kylian is progressing each day. 

Many forget they started pre-season in the middle of August… they didn’t have a pre-season, they have improved their fitness with games. They seem very well to me, and happy.”

He added:

(Vinicius is) not at his best but he’s still very important for us. The last thing I’m worried about is the state of Vinicius, he always works well, it’s just a question of time before he’s at his best.

When a player is not 100 percent, the important thing is that he gives all he can.”

Mbappe has scored thrice in five games for Real Madrid while Vinicius Jr. has scored once and provided three assists in five games. The duo must be at their best to help Madrid to maximum points at Reale Arena on Saturday, September 14.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Erling Haaland Has Been One Of The Leading Goal Contributors In Europe This Season
Soccer

LATEST Erling Haaland Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Award For August

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 13 2024
Mbappe and Vinicius Real Madrid
Soccer
“They seem very well to me, and happy” – Carlo Ancelotti Insists Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe Are Unaffected By Criticism
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed superstar duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are not letting critics get the better of them. The manager has declared they are happy…

Tottenham vs Arsenal Preview
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Where To Watch North London Derby, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024

Local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will renew hostilities when they meet in the first North London Derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season this weekend. Continue reading to get…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It is going to be difficult” – Chris Sutton Predicts Southampton vs Manchester United Scoreline Amid Erik ten Hag Sacking Suggestions
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
Tottenham Vs Arsenal Chris Sutton
Soccer
“Rice and Odegaard are such big losses” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Result Of The North London Derby Between Tottenham Hotspur And Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
Viktor Gyokeres Was Linked With Arsenal
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Gunners Did Not Sign Viktor Gyokeres This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: Liverpool Intensifies Interest In Signing Bundesliga Superstar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 12 2024
Arrow to top