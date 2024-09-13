Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed superstar duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are not letting critics get the better of them. The manager has declared they are happy and working as hard as possible to recapture their best form.

A Slow Start For Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr. & Kylian Mbappe

The two most explosive attackers in La Liga, Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe have not been at their best this season. Vinicius Jr., who helped Los Blancos to the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana trophies last season, has looked rather indecisive in the final third this season. He has often lost his cool in front of goal, either dispatching wayward attempts or failing to play the final pass.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has yet to find his best position in Ancelotti’s setup. With Vinicius Jr. occupying the left side of the pitch, Mbappe has largely been restricted to central areas. Unable to cut in as frequently, he has looked toothless in front of goal, not threatening the defenders as frequently.

With the two players failing to fire on all cylinders, Los Blancos have dropped four points in as many La Liga games. Unsurprisingly, critics have wasted no time in pointing out their shortcomings.

Carlo Ancelotti Explains Why His Superstars May Be Struggling

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad, Ancelotti addressed the flak his superstars have received from a section of followers.

The Italian said (via Yahoo! Sport):

“They don’t seem affected [by criticism] to me, they are training well, happy. Kylian is progressing each day.

“Many forget they started pre-season in the middle of August… they didn’t have a pre-season, they have improved their fitness with games. They seem very well to me, and happy.”

He added:

“(Vinicius is) not at his best but he’s still very important for us. The last thing I’m worried about is the state of Vinicius, he always works well, it’s just a question of time before he’s at his best.

“When a player is not 100 percent, the important thing is that he gives all he can.”

Mbappe has scored thrice in five games for Real Madrid while Vinicius Jr. has scored once and provided three assists in five games. The duo must be at their best to help Madrid to maximum points at Reale Arena on Saturday, September 14.