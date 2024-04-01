Chelsea are one of the most celebrated clubs in England. With a passionate fanbase, a sensational home stadium in Stamford Bridge, unimaginably deep pockets, and a never-ending desire to win trophies, the Blues have all it takes to attract the best and brightest in soccer.

Thanks to their unmistakable pull, many top stars have come to west London over the years, but only a handful hit the ground running in their debut season. Continue reading to meet five players with the most Premier League goal involvements in their debut season for Chelsea.

#5 Eden Hazard – 20 Goals Involvements

Arguably the most entertaining winger Chelsea has employed in the 21st century, Eden Hazard spent seven sensational years at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2019. Joining from Lille, the Belgian did not take long to prove his mettle, scoring nine goals and claiming 11 assists in 34 games in the 2012-13 season.

Before his ill-fated switch to Real Madrid, Hazard played 245 Premier League matches for Chelsea, scoring 85 times and providing 54 assists. He won the Premier League title twice (2014-15, 2016-17) and the Player of the Season Award once in 2014-15.

#4 Cole Palmer – 21 Goal Involvements*

Last-summer signing Cole Palmer has easily been Chelsea’s standout performer in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The attacking midfielder, who joined the Blues for a €47 million ($50.72 million) fee from Manchester City in July 2023, has been directly involved in 21 Premier League goals in 25 games. He has scored 13 times and provided eight assists.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are toiling in 11th place in the Premier League rankings. Had it not been for Palmer’s goals and assists, they could have been fighting for survival this season.

#3 Cesc Fabregas – 21 Goal Involvements

Ex-Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas raised many eyebrows when he pledged allegiance to local rivals Chelsea in July 2014. The former Spain midfielder, however, did not let scrutiny hamper his game, and enjoyed a sensational debut campaign in west London, scoring thrice and providing an eye-popping 18 assists in 34 Premier League appearances. His creativity helped the Blues to the Premier League title in his debut season.

Fabregas spent four-and-a-half years at Chelsea before leaving for AS Monaco in January 2011. Before his departure, he represented the Blues in 198 games, scoring 22 times and providing 57 assists. He won two Premier League titles, one UEFA Europa League, one FA Cup, and one FA Community Shield with Chelsea.

#2 Diego Costa – 23 Goal Involvements

In second place, we have former Spain sharpshooter Diego Costa. Joining from Atletico Madrid for a €38 million ($41 million) fee in July 2014, Costa went on to score a whopping 20 times and provide three assists in 26 games in his debut 2014-15 season. His heroics helped the Blues win the Premier League title at the end of the campaign.

Costa spent four fruitful years at Chelsea, adding another title to his name in the 2016-17 season, before returning to Atletico Madrid. He played 120 games for the Pensioners in all competitions, scoring 59 goals.

#1 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 32 Goal Involvements

In July 2000, Chelsea splurged a sizable €22.5 million ($24.28 million) to sign Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink from Atletico Madrid. The former center-forward came to London with a big reputation, and it is safe to say that he did it complete justice in his debut campaign.

The Netherlands international played 35 Premier League matches in his debut 2000-01 season at Chelsea, scoring 23 times and providing nine assists. Unsurprisingly, Hasselbaink won the Premier League Golden Boot that season. He spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge, playing 177 games across competitions and scoring 87 times.