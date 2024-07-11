Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Dani Olmo Links & Reveals Blues’ Priorities For The Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Linked Dani Olmo Was One Of The Heroes Of EURO 2024 Semi-Finals
Chelsea Linked Dani Olmo Was One Of The Heroes Of EURO 2024 Semi-Finals

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports linking Dani Olmo with a move to Chelsea. Romano believes the Blues are not negotiating with the Spain international, as they already have many talented left-footed players at their disposal. Chelsea will supposedly only look to sign a right-footed winger and a center-forward this summer.

RB Leipzig and Spain star Olmo has been in blistering form in EURO 2024. He has scored thrice and claimed an assist in five matches, starting only two of them. His dazzling form has made him a hot topic in the highest echelons of soccer, with many teams showing interest in signing him.

Olmo has a €60 million ($65.08 million) release clause in his Leipzig contract, which was set to expire on July 15. However, due to Spain’s advancement to the EURO 2024 final, the date has been pushed back to the 20th, thus allowing Olmo and his agents more time to negotiate.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Are Not Interested In Olmo, Have Other Targets

According to some reports, Chelsea are one of the many teams negotiating for him, but Romano believes these links are baseless. Discussing Olmo’s links to the Blues, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

From what I’m told, there is an important detail on Olmo’s €60m release clause. The plan was for the clause to run until Monday 15th July, but if the Spanish national team were to reach the final of the Euros, it would then run for five more days. 

Now we know that Spain have reached the final of Euro 2024, where they will face England, his release clause at RB Leipzig will be valid until the 20th of July. This means the agents of the player have more time to hold more meetings to find a solution for him.”

He added:

I’ve been asked about reports in England linking Olmo with Chelsea, but at the moment I’m told they are not negotiating for him. Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and then Kendry Paez, and Estevao Willian to come later, so it’s not something concrete for Chelsea at this stage. But he can be an option for many other clubs.

Chelsea are not short of talented left-footed attackers. But they are looking for a right-footed winger, and also for a striker – these are the two positions that are a priority.”

Olmo, 26, has played 148 matches for RB Leipzig since joining them in January 2020. He has scored 29 times and provided 34 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Fans Could Have To Wait For Up To Six Weeks To Receive Kylian Mbappe Shirts

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
Chelsea Linked Dani Olmo Was One Of The Heroes Of EURO 2024 Semi-Finals
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Dani Olmo Links & Reveals Blues’ Priorities For The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports linking Dani Olmo with a move to Chelsea. Romano believes the Blues are not negotiating with the Spain international,…

Netherlands Boss Ronald Koeman
Soccer
“It really breaks football” – Netherlands Manager Ronald Koeman Slams VAR After Controversial England Penalty In EURO 2024 Semi-Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has accused the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of ruining soccer after England benefitted from one of its interventions in the second EURO 2024 semi-final. Dutch captain…

Gareth Southgate England
Soccer
“It’s not as simple” – Gareth Southgate Explains How England Will Try To Overcome Spain Advantage In EURO 2024 Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
England Spain EURO 2024
Soccer
EURO 2024: 4 Players Who Performed & 3 Who Underperformed In The Semi-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
Ollie Watkins Fires England Through To EURO 2024 Final
Soccer
Netherlands 1-2 England: Super-Sub Ollie Watkins Fires Three Lions Into EURO 2024 Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
Thomas Muller
Soccer
Thomas Muller Set To Retire From International Football Following Germany Euros Exit
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 10 2024
Arrow to top