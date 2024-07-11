Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports linking Dani Olmo with a move to Chelsea. Romano believes the Blues are not negotiating with the Spain international, as they already have many talented left-footed players at their disposal. Chelsea will supposedly only look to sign a right-footed winger and a center-forward this summer.

RB Leipzig and Spain star Olmo has been in blistering form in EURO 2024. He has scored thrice and claimed an assist in five matches, starting only two of them. His dazzling form has made him a hot topic in the highest echelons of soccer, with many teams showing interest in signing him.

Olmo has a €60 million ($65.08 million) release clause in his Leipzig contract, which was set to expire on July 15. However, due to Spain’s advancement to the EURO 2024 final, the date has been pushed back to the 20th, thus allowing Olmo and his agents more time to negotiate.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Are Not Interested In Olmo, Have Other Targets

According to some reports, Chelsea are one of the many teams negotiating for him, but Romano believes these links are baseless. Discussing Olmo’s links to the Blues, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column (via CaughtOffside):

“From what I’m told, there is an important detail on Olmo’s €60m release clause. The plan was for the clause to run until Monday 15th July, but if the Spanish national team were to reach the final of the Euros, it would then run for five more days.

“Now we know that Spain have reached the final of Euro 2024, where they will face England, his release clause at RB Leipzig will be valid until the 20th of July. This means the agents of the player have more time to hold more meetings to find a solution for him.”

He added:

“I’ve been asked about reports in England linking Olmo with Chelsea, but at the moment I’m told they are not negotiating for him. Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and then Kendry Paez, and Estevao Willian to come later, so it’s not something concrete for Chelsea at this stage. But he can be an option for many other clubs.

“Chelsea are not short of talented left-footed attackers. But they are looking for a right-footed winger, and also for a striker – these are the two positions that are a priority.”

Olmo, 26, has played 148 matches for RB Leipzig since joining them in January 2020. He has scored 29 times and provided 34 assists.