Former Barcelona and Argentina star Javier Mascherano has jumped to the defense of countryman Enzo Fernandez, insisting the Chelsea midfielder is not a racist. His comments came after Fernandez and some of his Argentine teammates were accused of harboring a racist outlook toward some members of the French national team.

Many Argentina players, including Fernandez, took part in a bus parade celebrating their Copa America win on Sunday, July 16. During said celebration, Fernandez and Co. sang a controversial song, which claimed French players were from “Angola” or had a ‘Cameroonian” father and a “Nigerian” mother. Not anticipating the backlash he would receive, Fernandez posted a video, featuring him and his teammates singing the song, on social media.

The footage has since sent shockwaves around the world, with Fernandez’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana accusing him of “uninhibited racism” and many soccer players and fans unfollowing him on social media. The French Football Federation, meanwhile, has called the song “racist and discriminatory” and threatened to take the matter to FIFA. Chelsea, too, have chimed in, claiming they are conducting an internal investigation on the matter.

Javier Mascherano Defends “Great Guy” Enzo Fernandez

While many players have been distancing themselves from this controversy, Mascherano has leapt to Fernandez and his teammate’s defense. He has insisted Argentina is an inclusive country and claimed the song was taken out of context.

Speaking to Ole, Mascherano said (via The Daily Mail):

“If there is something that we Argentines are not, it is racists, far from it.

“If there is something that we are as a country, it is totally inclusive. In Argentina, people from all over the world live and we treat them as they should be treated.”

Mascherano also noted Fernandez had already apologized despite it being misinterpreted.

He concluded by adding:

“I know Enzo, he’s a great guy and he has no problem with that. What happens is that many times during a celebration, a part of a video can be taken out of context.

“You have to understand the culture of each country and know that sometimes what we perceive as a joke can be misinterpreted in other places. Enzo also made it known on social media that he was apologizing. Sometimes people try to make things much bigger than they are.”

So far, three Chelsea players — all French — have unfollowed Fernandez on social media. Fofana was the first one to unfollow before Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto joined him.