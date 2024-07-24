New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of star midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid racism row, calling him a “good human being.” He also claimed there would not be inner-team conflicts when he rejoined the team after the summer break.

There Is Tension Between Chelsea Players Following Release Of Controversial Video

Argentina midfielder Fernandez finds himself in the middle of a scandal after he live-streamed a video of him and his teammates singing a derogatory chant during the Copa America 2024 victory parade. According to Express Sport, the chant appeared to be racist and transphobic, with a section of it taking a dig at the origin of French players.

Many French players, including Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, and Axel Disasi have opposed the video, with Fofana calling it “uninhibited racism” on X (formerly Twitter). The French trio have reportedly unfollowed Fernandez from all social media channels.

Since releasing the video, Fernandez has apologized to fans while Chelsea have vowed to conduct an internal investigation. The Premier League giants have also apologized for hurt sentiments through an official statement.

Enzo Maresca Defends Enzo Fernandez Amid Racism

Understandably, this conflict is bad news for Maresca, who needs to deliver a solid debut season to remain in the hot seat next summer.

Commenting on the scandal surrounding his star midfielder, the former Leicester City manager said:

“I don’t think there are any bad intentions behind [it] so starting from that point, for me it is quite easy. The player already did a statement apologizing.

“The club did the same so there are not many things to add but the only thing I can say from my point of view that I can add that they are all young with good intentions. Good guy, good person, good human being. There was not any bad intention.”

When asked whether there was potential for inner-team conflicts, the manager added:

“I don’t think so to be honest. Probably it is the immediate reaction.

“But all in all, I don’t think so. I spoke with Enzo but as I said, I spoke with all of them. The situation is quite clear. He did already a statement apologizing, the club did the same so.”

The Pensioners are currently in the United States for their pre-season friendly tour. They will play five matches in the States, starting with the clash with Welsh outfit Wrexham at Levi’s Stadium on July 24.