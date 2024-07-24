Soccer

“Good guy, good person, good human being” – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Defends Enzo Fernandez Amid Racism Row, Dismisses Rumors Of Internal Conflict

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of star midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid racism row, calling him a “good human being.” He also claimed there would not be inner-team conflicts when he rejoined the team after the summer break.

There Is Tension Between Chelsea Players Following Release Of Controversial Video

Argentina midfielder Fernandez finds himself in the middle of a scandal after he live-streamed a video of him and his teammates singing a derogatory chant during the Copa America 2024 victory parade. According to Express Sport, the chant appeared to be racist and transphobic, with a section of it taking a dig at the origin of French players.

Many French players, including Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, and Axel Disasi have opposed the video, with Fofana calling it “uninhibited racism” on X (formerly Twitter). The French trio have reportedly unfollowed Fernandez from all social media channels.

Since releasing the video, Fernandez has apologized to fans while Chelsea have vowed to conduct an internal investigation. The Premier League giants have also apologized for hurt sentiments through an official statement.

Enzo Maresca Defends Enzo Fernandez Amid Racism

Understandably, this conflict is bad news for Maresca, who needs to deliver a solid debut season to remain in the hot seat next summer.

Commenting on the scandal surrounding his star midfielder, the former Leicester City manager said:

I don’t think there are any bad intentions behind [it] so starting from that point, for me it is quite easy. The player already did a statement apologizing. 

The club did the same so there are not many things to add but the only thing I can say from my point of view that I can add that they are all young with good intentions. Good guy, good person, good human being. There was not any bad intention.

When asked whether there was potential for inner-team conflicts, the manager added:

I don’t think so to be honest. Probably it is the immediate reaction.

But all in all, I don’t think so. I spoke with Enzo but as I said, I spoke with all of them. The situation is quite clear. He did already a statement apologizing, the club did the same so.

The Pensioners are currently in the United States for their pre-season friendly tour. They will play five matches in the States, starting with the clash with Welsh outfit Wrexham at Levi’s Stadium on July 24.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati Doubtful For US Tour After Picking Up Training Injury

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
“Good guy, good person, good human being” – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Defends Enzo Fernandez Amid Racism Row, Dismisses Rumors Of Internal Conflict
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of star midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid racism row, calling him a “good human being.” He also claimed there would not…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Assures Chelsea & Manchester United Are Not In The Running For 28-Year-Old Transfer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a piece of reassuring news for Arsenal and their supporters, saying Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are not interested in signing Gunners’…

Manchester United Target De Ligt
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What Is Keeping Man Utd From Completing Matthijs de Ligt Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Paris 2024 Olympics Image
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Players In Paris Olympics 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Presentation
Soccer
10 Highest-Paid Players In La Liga For 2024-25 Season: 2 Barcelona Stars Earn More Than Real Madrid Newboy Kylian Mbappe
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Paris Olympics
Soccer
Men’s Soccer In Paris Olympics 2024: All You Need To Know
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 23 2024
Arrow to top