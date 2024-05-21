Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has announced his decision to retire after representing Germany in the 2024 European Championship. The 34-year-old, who is one of the best midfielders in Europe, will be out of contract on June 30, 2024.

On Tuesday (May 21), Toni Kroos announced he would not play professionally beyond this summer. He thanked Real Madrid fans for their warmth and looked back on a glorious 10-year run. Lastly, he said he was never going to play for any other club, as his plan had always been to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos Announces Shock Retirement

Taking to the social media site Instagram, the legendary No. 8 wrote:

“July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time!

“I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level.”

Kroos concluded his post with a battle cry, “a por la 15”, urging Real Madrid to win their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

“From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!,” Kroos added.

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 for a mere €25 million ($27.17 million). He has since played 463 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 28 times, providing 98 assists, and winning 22 trophies.