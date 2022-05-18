Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 18 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After 3/1 and 5/2 winners already this week, SportsLens tipsters are back with their latest horse racing NAP of the Day. The selection for Wednesday, 18 May is Hillview who goes in the concluding 3m 1f handicap hurdle at Warwick (5:45). Gary Hanmer’s progressive type looks great value at sweet 6/5 odds.

149 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

First or second in each of his last six outings, Hillview seeks a horse racing hat-trick today. Up a further 6lb in the weights from his most recent victory, this six-year-old gelding represents an in-form yard. Hillview is thus our horse racing NAP this Wednesday. Read on for more reasons to back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Hillview win?

Following the Hanmer stable at Warwick has been particularly profitable for punters over the last five seasons. Backing his runners blind here on the best UK betting sites in that time would’ve yielded £11.45 off a £1 level stake. Hanmer also boasts an excellent 37 per cent strike rate at this venue over that period.

In Hillview, his handler has a son of Fruits Of Love who thrived in the autumn and picked up right where he left off before a winter break this spring. Third in a Warwick bumper around this time last year, he has since posted improved race results over hurdles.

Winning off a lowly opening mark of 89 at Bangor in September, Hillview has clearly progressed since. Victory at Southwell off 101 on his penultimate start saw him go one better despite a 5lb rise in the weights for finishing second on his return to action at the same venue. Hanmer has now booked champion jockey Brian Hughes for the ride.

Today’s horse racing NAP has Hughes in saddle

After surpassing 200 winners last term, he again means business. Hughes has already ridden nine to victory over hurdles at a 32 per cent strike rate in the new campaign. If punters had backed them all on horse racing betting sites, then they would have £24.20 profit off a £1 level stake. Hughes also had a 43 per cent win ratio at Warwick last term.

With the form of both of his Southwell displays this spring receiving boosts, Hillview just had to be our horse racing NAP on 18 May. A £10 on him with 888Sport returns £22 at his current price if he follows-up on an easy Stratford success last time out. New customers who sign up also qualify for £40 in bonuses with this wager.

209 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of the new customer betting offer at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal for any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like MuchBetter, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard and PayPal because these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has it covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager just £10 on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these easy steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

416 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: