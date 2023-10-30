NFL

Titans’ Will Levis is the third rookie in league history to throw for four passing touchdowns in his NFL debut

Zach Wolpin
Not everyone’s path to a starting role in the NFL is the same. That was true for the Titans’ rookie QB Will Levis. He was drafted 33rd overall by Tennessee in 2023. To begin training camp and the preseason, Levis was the third-string QB. The 24-year-old would need a lot to fall his way if he wanted to see playing time. 

Veteran Ryan Tannehill started the season for the Titans, but he went down with an ankle injury in Week 6. Luckily, the Titans had a bye in Week 7 to decide who would start in his place. Tennessee went with the rookie Will Levis instead of second-year QB Malik Willis. In his first NFL start, Levis made NFL history with his strong performance vs. the Falcons.

Will Levis had an incredible NFL debut with the Titans in their 28-23 win vs. Atlanta


The Tennessee Titans needed a win in Week 8 to stay competitive in the  AFC South. Jacksonville is firmly in first place with a 6-2 record. After them, the Texans and Titans are both 3-4 and are still in a position to be a wild card team. There is still time in the season for them to put together a good stretch of wins.

In Week 8, Tennessee was starting rookie QB Will Levis vs. a tough Falcons defense. However, he stayed calm and poised against Atlanta and had one of the best rookie QB performances in league history. For the game, Levis was 19-29 passing for 238 yards and four passing touchdowns. He is only the third rookie in NFL history to have four or more passing touchdowns in their first career game. Truly a special day for Levis in his first NFL start and win.


It was a magical performance for Will Levis and he’ll never forget his first NFL start. The 24-year-old needs to put that win behind him and get ready for Tennessee’s next game. Ryan Tannehill is dealing with a high ankle sprain and could be out for another week or two. After his showing in Week 8, there’s no question who will start for Tannehill while he’s out. If he continues to play well and the team wins, Levis could find himself with the starting role long-term. We’ll have to wait and see.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
