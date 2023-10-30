Not everyone’s path to a starting role in the NFL is the same. That was true for the Titans’ rookie QB Will Levis. He was drafted 33rd overall by Tennessee in 2023. To begin training camp and the preseason, Levis was the third-string QB. The 24-year-old would need a lot to fall his way if he wanted to see playing time.

Veteran Ryan Tannehill started the season for the Titans, but he went down with an ankle injury in Week 6. Luckily, the Titans had a bye in Week 7 to decide who would start in his place. Tennessee went with the rookie Will Levis instead of second-year QB Malik Willis. In his first NFL start, Levis made NFL history with his strong performance vs. the Falcons.

Will Levis had an incredible NFL debut with the Titans in their 28-23 win vs. Atlanta

#Titans QB Will Levis on Sunday… • Became just the third player in NFL history to throw 4 touchdown passes in his NFL debut. • His 130.5 passer rating is the second-highest passer rating ever (minimum 25 pass attempts) by a QB in his NFL debut. • Levis had more TD passes… pic.twitter.com/K7dvgsaRGZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 30, 2023



The Tennessee Titans needed a win in Week 8 to stay competitive in the AFC South. Jacksonville is firmly in first place with a 6-2 record. After them, the Texans and Titans are both 3-4 and are still in a position to be a wild card team. There is still time in the season for them to put together a good stretch of wins.

In Week 8, Tennessee was starting rookie QB Will Levis vs. a tough Falcons defense. However, he stayed calm and poised against Atlanta and had one of the best rookie QB performances in league history. For the game, Levis was 19-29 passing for 238 yards and four passing touchdowns. He is only the third rookie in NFL history to have four or more passing touchdowns in their first career game. Truly a special day for Levis in his first NFL start and win.



It was a magical performance for Will Levis and he’ll never forget his first NFL start. The 24-year-old needs to put that win behind him and get ready for Tennessee’s next game. Ryan Tannehill is dealing with a high ankle sprain and could be out for another week or two. After his showing in Week 8, there’s no question who will start for Tannehill while he’s out. If he continues to play well and the team wins, Levis could find himself with the starting role long-term. We’ll have to wait and see.