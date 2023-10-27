The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away. All 32 teams have until next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST to get a deal done. There are a number of teams who are expected to be sellers at the deadline. One of them is the 2-4 Tennessee Titans who have a lot of veteran talent.

A player that’s been rumored in trade talks for the Titans is All-Pro RB Derrick Henry. More than a few teams reportedly have an interest in adding Henry through trade. The Dolphins and Ravens are two teams that have been discussed. Both are 5-2 this season and have expectations of making a deep postseason run. Adding Derrick Henry would help those chances.

Could the Titans move on from Derrick Henry after eight seasons?

Lots of Rumors going around about the future of Derrick Henry. Ravens seem to be the favourite, but anything is still possible. With the Trade deadline on Halloween, Do you think he gets dealt or remains a Titan all season? #Henry #Titans #Ravens #Cowboys #trade https://t.co/ax2JWomrRq pic.twitter.com/fjBnTTv2Ps — CryptoPunk 7969 (@CryptoPunk7969) October 27, 2023



The reason that the Titans are seen as sellers at the deadline is that the team already traded one of their best defensive players. Safety Kevin Byard was traded last week to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s likely not the last piece that Tennessee tries to trade before next Tuesday’s deadline. That’s what makes Derrick Henry a prime target for a trade.

Teams looking to make a postseason run could be calling the Tiatns to make a potential deal for the 29-year-old RB. Henry has played in all six games this season and is averaging (70.8) yards per contest. That is the lowest of his career since 2018. Tennessee’s offense is limited this season compared to years in the past. They are 25th out of 32 with an average of (17.3) points per game. It might be time for them to sell high on Henry with teams looking to pay a premium for a new RB. We saw the 49ers do this right before the deadline last season and trade for Christian McCaffrey.

The Kevin Byard trade by the Titans leads naturally to this question: is Tennessee planning to offload other veterans too? If so, the most prominent name most would wonder about is Derrick Henry. He’s in the final year of his contract and owed $6.4M for the balance of the… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2023



Out of all the teams rumored to be interested in Henry, the Ravens seem like the most logical option. They lost J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending injury in Week 1 and have been using a slew of RBs since then. Derrick Henry could be the true RB1 that Baltimore is looking for. Lamar Jackson and the Raves have looked great passing the ball. Adding Derrick Henry to their roster could make them even more of a threat down the line.