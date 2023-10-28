Titans News: Will Levis To Start At QB, Will Rotate With Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2023 NFL season with one of the deeper quarterback rooms in the league and questions about what the future held for each of their pass throwers. Ryan Tannehill has been the starter for the team since 2019, and held on to his job for this season due to little competition from Malik Willis and Will Levis during training camp.

Titans Will Rotate Levis And Willis On Sunday

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out Sunday vs. Falcons Will Levis and Malik Willis will replace him pic.twitter.com/RvPEhxfFPv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 27, 2023

Unfortunately for Tannehill, he’ll be out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. In Week 6, the veteran QB suffered a high-ankle sprain during a game in London, and had a cast on his foot after the game, which was eventually switched over to a walking boot. Willis came on in relief against the Ravens, and went 4 for 5 for 75 yards, but took 4 sacks. Tannehill had 76 yards on 16 attempts when he departed the contest.

So will head coach Mike Vrabel hand the keys over to Willis, who is 1-2 in his career as a starter and has yet to throw a touchdown pass but has three interceptions to his name? Or could it be rookie Will Levis, the second-round pick that some projected to be selected in the top-10 in the most recent draft?

Titans Are Underdogs Despite Being The Home Team

Sources: The #Titans are preparing rookie QB Will Levis to start on Sunday, as the 2nd rounder should make his NFL debut. With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) likely out, coach Mike Vrabel said both Levis and Malik Willis would play. But Levis is expected to be the primary QB. pic.twitter.com/aEb6MEXpiu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

Apparently, it is going to be both.

According to Vrabel himself, Levis will be getting the start at quarterback against Atlanta. But that isn’t to say that Willis won’t be seeing any playing time. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Willis will be substituted in for certain packages, likely depending on game situation. Fowler also adds that the playing time could be close to 75% vs 25% in favor of Levis.

The Titans have some work to do if they hope to salvage their season. They are sitting at 2-4 and in danger of having any potential playoff hope completely slip away, and have scored 16 or fewer points in three of their last four contests. While they will be the home team for this Sunday’s game, they are listed as the underdog, with the Falcons being the 2.5 point road favorites.

Depending on the severity of his injury, there is a chance that we may have seen Ryan Tannehill play his final game with the Titans.