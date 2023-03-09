Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit For $30M

Tiger Woods is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

While Woods made a huge comeback on the course earlier in February, it seems like his personal life is under the microscope once again.

Woods’ longtime ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has filed another lawsuit against Woods’ claiming $30 million in damages and a dissolution of a nondisclosure agreement when their relationship began in 2017.

Wood’s Ex-Girlfriend Believes NDA Is Unenforceable

Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Herman filed a complaint that contends the NDA she signed in 2017 after getting in a relationship with the 15-time major champion golfer.

She believes that the NDA is “invalid and unenforceable” under the federal Speak Out Act, which was voted into law in wake of the #MeToo movement, effective as of December 7, 2022. The law prevents that the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault or harassment.

Her attorney, Benjamin Hodas, indicated the involvement of sexual abuse but those allegations were not pointed at Woods directly.

Herman claims Woods is trying to use the NDA signed five years ago to keep details of their relationship private. If the judge sides with Woods, Hodas asked to specify the extent of the NDA.

Herman will want to know whether or not it limits her ability to disclose certain information, including, “her own experiences”, “experiences of her family members”, “photographs and recordings of herself and her family members”, “information from sources other than the Defendant” and “information responding to statements that the Defendant has made or published about her or others to prove the falsity or misleading nature of those statements.”

Herman Files Two Lawsuits Against Woods

Herman filed two lawsuits against Woods in the last six months. Her first lawsuit, filed in October 2022 was against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, which is Woods’ home in Florida. Herman claims that she was locked out of her residence after being tricked into going on a short vacation. When she arrived at the airport, Woods’ agents told her “she had been locked out of her residence” and not be allowed to return.

She allegedly agreed to an “oral tenancy agreement” to live in the house and believes that damages based on the monthly rental value of the house is an excess of $30 million. The lawsuit also claims that Woods’ estate misappropriated $40,000 of her own money.

