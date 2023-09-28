NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Joe Lyons
The New England Patriots have the opportunity to get their season back on track against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cowboys vs Patriots Picks 

  • New England Patriots +6.5 (-110)
  • CeeDee Lamb under 69.5 receiving yards (-110)
Cowboys vs Patriots Pick 1: New England Patriots +6.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Patriots got their first win on the board last week against the New York Jets following an opening two losses against Super Bowl contenders Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, falling short in close encounters.

Mac Jones had a solid game in tough conditions at MetLife Stadium and the visitors will see this as a golden opportunity to pounce on a depleted Cowboys side who lost in surprising fashion to the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL in practice which will prove to be a huge blow for the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

New England kept it close in both of their defeats to begin the season and expect Bill Belichick to bring a mightily tough game to AT&T on Sunday, with the Patriots spread at +6.5 our pick for this one.

Cowboys vs Patriots Pick 2: CeeDee Lamb under 69.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb has averaged 91 receiving yards per game this season but he’ll face a completely different challenge this week up against Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

In three NFL appearances so far, Gonzalez has given a tremendous account of himself on the toughest of assignments. He kept AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith quiet for the majority of the season opener and followed it up in impressive fashion.

‘Gonzo’ held Tyreek Hill to just 40 receiving yards and recorded the first interception of his career in that matchup, before limiting Jets wideout star Garrett Wilson to just 48 yards in New York last week.

He’s played almost every snap of the season so far and is undoubtedly a contender to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. If he’s indeed selected to cover Lamb, expect that to be a duel he thrives in.

Cowboys vs Patriots Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys: -290 | New England Patriots: +235
  • Point Spread: Cowboys (-6.5) -110 | Patriots (+6.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
