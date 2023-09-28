The New England Patriots have the opportunity to get their season back on track against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cowboys vs Patriots Picks

New England Patriots +6.5 (-110)

CeeDee Lamb under 69.5 receiving yards (-110)

Cowboys vs Patriots Pick 1: New England Patriots +6.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Patriots got their first win on the board last week against the New York Jets following an opening two losses against Super Bowl contenders Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, falling short in close encounters.

Mac Jones had a solid game in tough conditions at MetLife Stadium and the visitors will see this as a golden opportunity to pounce on a depleted Cowboys side who lost in surprising fashion to the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL in practice which will prove to be a huge blow for the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

New England kept it close in both of their defeats to begin the season and expect Bill Belichick to bring a mightily tough game to AT&T on Sunday, with the Patriots spread at +6.5 our pick for this one.

Cowboys vs Patriots Pick 2: CeeDee Lamb under 69.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb has averaged 91 receiving yards per game this season but he’ll face a completely different challenge this week up against Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

In three NFL appearances so far, Gonzalez has given a tremendous account of himself on the toughest of assignments. He kept AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith quiet for the majority of the season opener and followed it up in impressive fashion.

‘Gonzo’ held Tyreek Hill to just 40 receiving yards and recorded the first interception of his career in that matchup, before limiting Jets wideout star Garrett Wilson to just 48 yards in New York last week.

He’s played almost every snap of the season so far and is undoubtedly a contender to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. If he’s indeed selected to cover Lamb, expect that to be a duel he thrives in.

Cowboys vs Patriots Odds and Line

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys: -290 | New England Patriots: +235

Dallas Cowboys: -290 | New England Patriots: +235 Point Spread: Cowboys (-6.5) -110 | Patriots (+6.5) -110

Cowboys (-6.5) -110 | Patriots (+6.5) -110 Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

