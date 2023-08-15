NFL

The Fantasy Football Impact Of Ezekiel Elliot Signing With The Patriots

Anthony R. Cardenas
Ezekiel Elliot is far removed from his days as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. Despite being relatively healthy throughout, the one-time MVP candidate’s production has dropped off as he has advanced in age, and the Dallas Cowboys were in a position to be able to move on from him this offseason.

Fantasy Impact Of The Ezekiel Elliot Signing

There is plenty of reason to believe that Elliot has some juice left in the tank, though. While he is no longer leading the league is rushing yards or attempts, he has gained over 2,800 yards on the ground over the last three seasons, and has 32 total touchdowns to boot. In fact, his 12 rushing touchdowns during the 2023 season were tied for 5th most in the NFL.

So the New England Patriots took a chance on the veteran running back, signing Elliot to a one-year deal worth over $6 million. They hope that he can help bolster their running game and help an offense that will need some added firepower this coming season.

But how does Ezekiel Elliot’s arrival in New England affect his fantasy value and the value of others on the team?

It would be tough for Elliot to replicate his scoring numbers from a year ago. While he spent the season splitting carries with Tony Pollard, he was given plenty of goal line opportunities. In fact, he was one of the more successful backs in short yardage situations, which resulted in a high number of touchdowns.

Stevenson Shouldn’t See A Drastic Drop-Off

The Patriots would be wise to use him in the same way. Goal line situations are one of the remaining strengths in Elliot’s game, and his usage last year proves it. Of the 12 touchdowns he scored in 2022, two of them were on rushes of more than 10 yards, and more than half were of the 1-yard variety.

So while it remains to be seen exactly how the Patriots intend to use him, Elliot should still be sought after as a RB2 or RB3, simply for his ability to get short touchdowns.

But what will the impact be for established Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson? He was New England’s feature back last season, gaining over 1,000 yards on the ground and another 421 through the air. He will remain as the Patriots’ starter, with Elliot as the backup, and probably won’t see much of an effect on his usage. Stevenson wasn’t much of a goal line threat in 2022, with more 30-yard touchdowns than 1-yarders.

Both backs should be considered middle-round prospects in essentially any type of fantasy draft.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
