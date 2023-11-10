Former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to secure a straightforward 2-0 win in their Premier League Matchday 12 meeting with Chelsea. The BBC pundit feels the Cityzens have a formidable squad, capable of handling anything the Blues throw at them.

Chelsea will welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon (November 12). Both teams are coming into the fixture on the back of convincing Premier League victories. While the Pensioners bagged a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing, the Cityzens outclassed Bournemouth and cruised to a 6-1 victory.

Sutton Says Manchester City Are Too Formidable For Chelsea

Making his prediction for the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea, Sutton said City simply had too much firepower in their arsenal and backed them to emerge victorious at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blackburn Rovers man stated (via BBC):

“Chelsea’s Nicholas Jackson scored possibly the worst Premier League hat-trick there has been last time out against Spurs, but it is still a hat-trick and it might boost his confidence a bit.

“The same could be said about the impact of that win on the rest of the Chelsea team too. It doesn’t matter how they did it, they won when not many people gave them much of a chance.”

He continued:

“This result really depends on how City play, though, rather than what Chelsea try to do. Pep Guardiola’s side have a few injuries to contend with but it doesn’t really make much difference who comes in or out of their team. Their squad is just so strong.

“Guardiola also has a nice problem in terms of who to pick on the left, Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish. You never know with Pep – because Doku has been playing so well, he will probably leave him out for the next six games.”

Sutton concluded by adding:

“Whoever plays, City are just relentless. They will win by two goals, it’s only really a question of whether Chelsea will score or not.”

Prediction: 2-0

Chelsea Vs. Manchester City: Head-To-Head Record & Most Recent Meeting

According to the data from Evening Standard, Chelsea and Manchester City have crossed paths 175 times over the years. The Blues have come out on top 71 times, the Cityzens have clinched 65 wins, and the two have played out 39 draws.

Their last Premier League meeting took place in May. Pep Guardiola’s men bagged a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.