Chelsea Vs. Manchester City: Date, Where To Watch In The US, H2H & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Mauricio Pochettino’s struggling Chelsea will meet Pep Guardiola’s leaders Manchester City on Matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Read on to get all the key details about one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the English soccer calendar.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester City: Date, Time & Venue

Chelsea will welcome Premier League leaders Chelsea to Stamford Bridge for the mouth-watering clash. The game will kick off at 4.30 PM local time and 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) on Sunday, November 12.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester City: Where To Watch In The US & Canada

Premier League fans in the United States can catch the unmissable showdown between two heavyweights live on TV. The widely available USA Network will carry the game. Alternatively, one can also watch it via NBCSports.com or on FuboTV. FuboTV will stream the game in Canada as well.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester City: Current Form & Head-To-Head

It is safe to say that Pochettino has not had the impact many expected. He is still finding his feet at Stamford Bridge and is under pressure to figure out the winning formula before it is too late. The Pensioners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League rankings with 15 points on the board after 11 games. Notably, nine of their 15 points came in the last five matches.

Chelsea’s best performance of the season came on Matchday 11, on their trip to Tottenham Hotspur. They held their nerve in crucial moments and walked away with a 4-1 victory against then-Premier League leaders.

While the Blues are slowly starting to find their groove, Manchester City have picked up right where they left off last season. The Treble holders have bagged nine wins in 11 games this season (2 defeats) to take their tally to 27 and climb to the top of the table.

City are coming into the clash at Stamford Bridge on the back of five consecutive victories in all competitions. Last weekend, they inflicted a 6-1 defeat on Bournemouth before beating Young Boys 3-0 on Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season.

Since 1995, Chelsea and Manchester City have met a total of 55 times. It has been pretty even between them, with the Londoners sealing 27 wins and the Mancunians 25, while the remaining 6 have ended in a draw.

Chelsea Vs. Manchester City: Prediction

Between the vocal Stamford Bridge faithful and their improving record, there is a chance that Chelsea would be able to make the Cityzens uncomfortable.

However, considering the form Manchester City have been in and the firepower at their disposal, it is difficult to predict a victory for the hosts. We are backing City to extend their winning run to six games and pick up a 3-1 victory at the Bridge.

