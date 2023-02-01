The Wizards vs. Pistons Game Tonight Has Been Postponed

The Detroit Pistons’ home game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday has been postponed as the team remains stuck in Dallas because of severe weather.



The Pistons and Wizards have been officially told by the league that tonight’s game is postponed, source tells ESPN. No makeup date yet. https://t.co/tzXA28v5wq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2023

The Pistons will be stuck in Dallas until at least Wednesday morning. This means they would only return home a few hours before the Washington game is scheduled to tip off, at the earliest.

The Pistons were originally slated to leave Dallas following their 111-105 loss to the Mavs on Monday. Further “logistical” and weather issues caused another delay Tuesday. The Pistons and Wizards are both slated to be off Thursday night, so the league could delay the game by 24 hours.

That said, both teams play a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, so it’s possible the game is postponed to avoid a back-to-back-to-back situation.

Washington is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference at 24-26. This matchup gives off potential playoff implications. The Wizards will likely be eager to schedule a makeup against the Pistons. Detroit, however, have the East’s worst record at 13-39.

Detroit has had some bad injury luck with star guard Cade Cunningham being out for the season after undergoing shin surgery. They’ve had contributors like rookie first round pick Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes to carry the load in his absence. Detroit is one of the teams projected to have the number one overall pick according to Michigan sports-books.

The Washington Wizards have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA. They have the talent around the team like Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. They just cannot seem to get healthy at the right time. Beal just got back from a hamstring injury. Porzingis has been out with an ankle injury.