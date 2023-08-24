NFL

The Raiders told the Dolphins that All-Pro Josh Jacobs was not available for trade

Zach Wolpin
As we’ve seen from many RBs this summer, they are not afraid to hold out. Right now, the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor and the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs are two of those players. Both of them feel like they are deserving of long-term deals. However, the RB market says otherwise. 

Jacobs refuses to sign the $10.1 million franchise tag that the Raiders have offered him for the 2023 season. While away from the Raiders, other teams have inquired about making a trade for the 25-year-old. One team scouring the market all offseason is the Miami Dolphins. Sources say they called the Radiers to possibly trade for Jacobs. Las Vegas said he was not available for trade.

Miami still clearly wants to add a star player to their backfield


The Athletic’s Vic Tafur was the first to report that the Dolphins did reach out to the Raiders about RB Josh Jacobs. Currently, the Dolphins have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as their primary backfield duo. Additionally, the team has rookie RB De’Von Achane who’s impressed his coaches during the preseason.

While the team won’t have a chance at Jacobs, he would have undoubtedly become their RB1 for the 2023 season. He led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and rushing yards per game (97.2) last season. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe noted that initial talks between the Dolphins and Raiders about Josh Jacobs did not go far.


The Dolphins had an explosive offensive passing game last season with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their star WRs. Miami’s RB production was average at best and the team is serious about changing that. They’ve struck out on Dalvin Cook and Josh Jacobs. but they are not done just yet.

Reports say that the Dolphins have also been in an ongoing communication with the Colts about RB Jonathan Taylor. Even if the Dolphins are not able to upgrade their backfield before the season, it’s very apparent they want a change. Miami knows they have the ability to be one of the best offenses in the NFL if their run game can complement their passing attack.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
