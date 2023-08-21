Since the start of training camp, the Raiders have been without All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, Jacobs felt he was worthy of a long-term deal. However, Las Vegas would only offer him the $10.9 million franchise tag set for RBs.

That’s why the 25-year-old has yet to report to training camp in 2023. According to Vincent Bonsignore’s recent report, there’s some optimism about Jacobs returning before Week 1. The Raiders would love to have Jacobs show up a few weeks ahead of their first game to get acclimated to the 2023 roster.

Apparently, Josh Jacobs has plans to return to the Raiders before their Week 1 matchup

During the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders were 6-11 and finished third in the AFC West. Josh Jacobs had the best statistical NFL season of his career and was a workhorse RB for Las Vegas. He played and started in all 17 games for the Raiders last season. His 340 rushing attempts, 97.2 rushing yards per game, and 1,653 rushing yards were all career highs.

Additionally, his 2,053 yards from scrimmage led the NFL last season. When you look at his production last season, you can understand why Jacobs has been holding out. He knows he’s worth more than the $10.9 million franchise tag. The state of the RB market is just that bad and the Raiders don’t want to pay him long-term.

There’s no definite return date yet for Josh Jacobs, but this is a step in the right direction. This is the first real sign that the All-Pro RB actually is thinking about making a return. Since Jacobs has been holding out, RB Zamir White has been taking the first-team reps with Las Vegas. They have a new QB in Jimmy Garoppolo this season and would love to pair him with Josh Jacobs’ elite running and catching abilities. It seems that a return is now a matter of when and not if he will return.