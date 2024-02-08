NBA

The Pelicans now have reported interest in Dejounte Murray ahead of the trade deadline at 3:00 p.m. EST

Zach Wolpin
Talks around the league are expected to ramp up as the trade deadline approaches. Teams with playoffs in their future want to add talent to their roster for the second half of the season. With a 30-21 record, the New Orleans Pelicans are 6th in the Western Conference. 

If the season ended today, they would make the playoffs without having to compete in the play-in tournament. The Pelicans are reportedly looking to add another all-star to their roster if a deal can be made. League insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that New Orleans is interested in Dejounte Murray from the Hawks. Additionally, they’re monitoring his teammate Onyeka Okongwu as well. Can Atlanta and New Orleans pull off a deal before the deadline?

Atlanta could trade Dejounte Murray and Onyeka Okongwu to the Pelicans before the trade deadline


ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported there have been conversations between Atlanta and New Orleans about a potential trade. He expects the two teams to keep in touch today with the deadline quickly approaching. If the Pelicans are serious about acquiring Murray, they’ll do what they can to sign him. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high (21.4) points per game in 2023-24.

Wojnarowski said the Pelicans want to pair Murray with veteran guard C.J. McCollum in their backcourt. It would be interesting to see how Murray would fit with the star talent already in New Orleans. Without Murray, they have two players who average 20+ points per game Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Additionally, McCollum averages (19.4) points per game. How would Murray fit in with three players who already have established roles? Is he willing to sacrifice his scoring numbers for team success if he came to the Pelicans?


Another Hawks player the Pelicans have an interest in is Onyeka Okongwu. He was the sixth overall pick by Atlanta in the 2020 NBA Draft and has not lived up to his expectations. Okongwu has been a role player at best for the Hawks and has only started 33 games over four seasons. Still, he’s an excellent defender and could have a larger role if traded to the Pelicans. Hawks fans will patiently wait and see if Murray or Okongwu get traded before the deadline today.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

