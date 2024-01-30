The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline is a little over a week away. As always, there will be buyers and sellers looking to build for the future or get talent that can win now. One player who’s been in his fair share of trade rumors in recent weeks is Hawks all-star SG Dejounte Murray. Several teams have reportedly been interested in the 27-year-old.

He’s been linked to the Lakers, Nets, Knicks, Bucks, Spurs, and Pistons. While all those teams might want to acquire Murray, Atlanta’s head coach doesn’t want him to be traded. NBA insider Marc Stein says that Snyder has lobbied for the team to keep Trae Young’s backcourt partner. Ultimately, the decision will come down to Atlanta’s front office. The NBA trade deadline ends on February 8th at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Will the Hawks trade Dejounte Murray before the trade deadline?

Quin Snyder Lobbying For Hawks To Pull Dejounte Murray From Trade Market https://t.co/1QXZQjRtkM — RealGM (@RealGM) January 29, 2024



Two years ago, the Hawks made an offseason trade with the Spurs for all-star SG Dejounte Murray. In 45 games played this season, he’s averaging a career-high (21.4) points per game. Additionally. Murray is averaging (5.0) rebounds, (5.1) assists, and (1.3) steals. While Murray is having a solid season with Atlanta, the team is not experiencing a lot of success. They are 19-27 this season, 11th in the Eastern Conference. Wins have not come consistently for the team in 2023-24.

That is why Dejounte Murray has so much trade interest ahead of the deadline. NBA media members around the league think the Hakws need to make a change to their roster. It’s possible the team could trade Murray for more draft capital or for a player that better fits their system. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray play a very similar style of basketball. The Hawks might benefit from getting a better SF or PF in their starting lineup.

“The Lakers, I’m told, are continuing to monitor two players. I think the two guys at the forefront of their targets list going into the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray of Atlanta, and Bruce Brown Jr. of Toronto.”@ShamsCharania on the Los Angeles Lakers 📺:… pic.twitter.com/qisoZUdrsy — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 24, 2024



The team with the most reported interest in Murray is the Los Angeles Lakers. One source says the Lakers offered Jalen Hood-Schifino and draft picks to the Hawks for Dejounte Murray. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said that the deal hasn’t gone anywhere and talks between the two sides have since died down. For now, Murray remains with the Hakws but that could change in the next week with the trade deadline on February 8th.