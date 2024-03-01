NBA

The Mavericks want P.J. Washington to become the team’s third scoring option

Zach Wolpin
At 34-25, the Dallas Mavericks are 7th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would narrowly miss being a top-six seed. That would force them to compete in the play-in tournament. However, the Mavs still have 23 games left in the regular season to try and turn that around. At the 2023-24 trade deadline, Dallas made a few moves to try and improve their roster. 

They traded with the Hornets for PF P.J. Washington. In return, they sent Charlotte Grant Wiliams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick. Washington has started six of his seven games played for the Mavs since being traded to the team. Head coach Jason Kidd said he wants Washington to become Dallas’ third scoring option after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavs view Washington as a key piece of their starting lineup.

Can P.J. Washington continue to develop in his new role with the Charlotte Hornets?


In 2022-23, the Hornets had injuries and players missing time for other reasons. That left some voids in the starting lineup. Charlotte was able to call on PF P.J. Washington and he stepped up big time. He played and started 73 games for the Hornets that season and averaged a career-high (15.7) points per game. The 25-year-old has shown he’s capable of playing a bigger role. Certainly a reason why the Dallas Mavericks traded for Washington at the 2023-24 deadline.

Washington has fallen back into a bench role with Charlotte this season. Dallas wanted to make an upgrade to their starting lineup and the former first-round pick was the answer. In seven games with Dallas, Washington is averaging (10.6) points, (5.1) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.0) steals. With Luka Doncic and Kyrire Irviing as the primary ball handlers, Washington is now in a situation where he can catch and shoot to help space the floor. Rather than have to create a shot off the dribble.


NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Mavs compare P.J. Washington to Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets. Both were traded from a low-level team to a contender. It took Gordon time to adjust with the Nuggets, but they did win the NBA Finals last season. Dallas would love for Washington to get better and help the Mavs make that kind of playoff run. Only time will tell just how far the Mavs can go.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
