At 34-25, the Dallas Mavericks are 7th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would narrowly miss being a top-six seed. That would force them to compete in the play-in tournament. However, the Mavs still have 23 games left in the regular season to try and turn that around. At the 2023-24 trade deadline, Dallas made a few moves to try and improve their roster.

They traded with the Hornets for PF P.J. Washington. In return, they sent Charlotte Grant Wiliams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick. Washington has started six of his seven games played for the Mavs since being traded to the team. Head coach Jason Kidd said he wants Washington to become Dallas’ third scoring option after Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Mavs view Washington as a key piece of their starting lineup.

Can P.J. Washington continue to develop in his new role with the Charlotte Hornets?

How did PJ Washington score 23 points? Pretty simple: Not hesitating and taking threes in rhythm, as well as using the baby hook/floater that he’s perfected. The shot won’t fall every night, but I like this approach as opposed to him thinking too hard. pic.twitter.com/sb8WmofNJe — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) February 29, 2024



In 2022-23, the Hornets had injuries and players missing time for other reasons. That left some voids in the starting lineup. Charlotte was able to call on PF P.J. Washington and he stepped up big time. He played and started 73 games for the Hornets that season and averaged a career-high (15.7) points per game. The 25-year-old has shown he’s capable of playing a bigger role. Certainly a reason why the Dallas Mavericks traded for Washington at the 2023-24 deadline.

Washington has fallen back into a bench role with Charlotte this season. Dallas wanted to make an upgrade to their starting lineup and the former first-round pick was the answer. In seven games with Dallas, Washington is averaging (10.6) points, (5.1) rebounds, (1.4) assists, and (1.0) steals. With Luka Doncic and Kyrire Irviing as the primary ball handlers, Washington is now in a situation where he can catch and shoot to help space the floor. Rather than have to create a shot off the dribble.

“The Mavericks really believe that the PJ Washington pick up is going to pay dividends, is going to be a big pick up, they compare him to Aaron Gordon.”@ShamsCharania on the Dallas Mavericks. 📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/ucTbgD7HWO — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 28, 2024



NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Mavs compare P.J. Washington to Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets. Both were traded from a low-level team to a contender. It took Gordon time to adjust with the Nuggets, but they did win the NBA Finals last season. Dallas would love for Washington to get better and help the Mavs make that kind of playoff run. Only time will tell just how far the Mavs can go.