NBA insider reports a ‘mutual interest’ between Klay Thompson and the Orlando Magic

Zach Wolpin
The Golden State Warriors had decisions to make ahead of the 2023-24 season. Did they want to keep their big three together or was it time to finally split them up? Eventually, Draymond Green ended up singing a four-year, $100 million extension with Golden State. During the 2023-24 regular season, the team failed to reach a long-term extension with Klay Thompson. 

Leaving the Warriors in a tough situation. Do they want to re-sign 34-year-old Klay Thompson? Or are they ready to split Steph Curry, Draymond, Green, and Klay Thompson for the first time in their careers? If Thompson doesn’t come back to Golden State, there are already teams who want to sign the four-time NBA champion. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Klay Thompson and the Orlando Magic have a “mutual interest”.

Is Klay Thompson going to leave the Golden State Warriors this offseason?


For the last 13 seasons, Klay Thompson has been a member of the Golden State Warriors. It’s the only team he’s played for in his professional career. Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by Golden State. In his time with the Warriors, Thompson has five all-star selections and four NBA titles. He was a key piece in all four of the Warriors championship runs. However, the 34-year-old may have already played his last game for Golden State.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Orlando Magic and Klay Thompson have a “mutual interest”. Charania noted that the Magic could have over $60 million in cap space to work with this offseason. After being bounced from the playoffs on Sunday, Orlando needs to shift their focus to the offseason. With the cap space they’ll have available, the Magic could sign a few key free agents this offseason to help improve their roster. Klay Thompson could be one of those pieces for Orlando. On July 6, 2024, NBA free agency will officially open again. That’s when we’ll see if Thompson had any thoughts of leaving the Warriors.


It’s safe to say that Klay Thompson is not the player he once was. His two-year hiatus from the NBA due to injuries took a toll on his body and what he can do physically. Thompson worked hard to get back to where he is now. This past season, he averaged (17.9) points per game. His lowest total since 2012-13. Additionally, his (.387) three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his career, and just the second time he hasn’t finished higher than (.400) %. Still, Thompson does the little things and finds ways to be effective in his playing time. If he decides to leave Golden State this offseason, he’ll have a few suitors. One of them is the Orlando Magic who are looking to take the next step as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

Zach Wolpin

