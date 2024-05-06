NBA

The Dallas Mavericks are signing head coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year extension

Zach Wolpin
After beating the Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Mavs will start the semi-finals tomorrow. They’ll be on the road for Game 1 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been catalysts for Dallas in the 2024 postseason. Additionally, head coach Jason Kidd has set his team up for success. 

That’s why the Clippers and Kidd have signed a multi-year extension as of this morning. Even with the playoffs going on, the Mavericks wanted to make sure they had their head coach locked up. Insiders around the league had rumored Jason Kidd as a candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy. Dallas was not going to let Jason Kidd walk.  Now, the Mavs look to take the underdog approach in this series vs. the Thunder and play with no pressure. How far can they make it in the 2024 playoffs?

Jason Kidd has signed a multi-year extension with the Dallas Mavericks


The 2023-24 season was Jason Kidd’s third year as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. His regular season record is 140-106, with two 50+ win seasons.  Kidd has also led the Mavericks to two playoff appearances in three seasons. Including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in his first year as head coach. They lost to the Suns in six games. In the 2024 playoffs, the Mavericks have advanced to the second round and have a tough series ahead. Dallas is facing a young, talented, and competitive Thunder squad.

Jason Kidd has learned from his previous head coaching experience and is excelling with the Mavericks. He has experience as head coach of the Nets for one season and he was head coach in Milwaukee for four seasons. General Manager Nico Harrison had this to say about Jason Kidd and what he means to the Mavericks.

“I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” stated General Manager Nico Harrison. “As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach.”


Los Angeles thought Jason Kidd might be available for hire and needed a new head coach after firing Darvin Ham. The Mavericks were not going to let Kidd go coach for a Western Conference competitor. Dallas is trying to get back to the top of the NBA mountain top. Right now, they have the right head coach and will continue building their roster over the next few years. Luka Doncic is the backbone of the franchise and their playoff success is dependent upon how well he plays.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
