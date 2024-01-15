One of the biggest names in the 2024 NBA Draft Class will be Bronny James. The son of the leading scorer in NBA history, there are plenty of eyes on his freshman season as USC, and even more speculation about which pro teams might be interested in bringing him in. But while his name may be one of the most known, he isn’t projected to be one of the top picks, or even a first-rounder.

NBA Odds: Which Team Will Draft Bronny James?

Bronny had a tough one last night: 0 points

0/7 FGM

0/3 3PM

24 minutes pic.twitter.com/D2LX7E4xZx — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 14, 2024

He comes from greatness. LeBron James is arguably the best player to ever play the game, and was drafted first overall back in 2004. But Bronny hasn’t exactly followed in his footsteps when it comes to being a generational prospect. In his nine games for the Trojans so far this season, he is averaging just 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, and didn’t make his debut in the starting lineup until just this past Saturday.

It didn’t go all that well. Bronny played 25 minutes in that first start, but missed all 7 of his field goals, and notched just 2 rebounds and a single assist on the stat sheet. He has gone particularly cold over the past three games, as he has gone 0 for 14 in 60 total minutes played. He has just two points across those contests.

So which team might draft Bronny James? Here are some of the more interesting NBA teams that appear on the list of betting odds at BetOnline:

Los Angeles Lakers +400

The Lakers have been the favorite and likely will be all the way until draft night. It has been known that LeBron wants to cap off his NBA career by sharing the court with his son, and what easier way to introduce him to the league by being his teammate and rookie-year mentor?

Unless there is zero interest from other teams, the Lakers will have to make a move of some kind if they want to bring Bronny in. They don’t hold a first round pick, with the only selection that they own being the Clippers’ second rounder, which currently falls at #55 overall.

Cleveland Cavaliers +1100

The Knicks have the second-shortest odds, but the third-shortest is a tie at +1100. Could one of the two other teams that LeBron has played for take a shot on drafting his son? The Heat are down at +1600, but the oddsmakers like the Cavaliers’ chances of drafting Bronny. It would be full circle as the elder James was drafted by the franchise, and he could relocate back to his hometown to be close to the action.

Oklahoma City Thunder +1100

The Thunder have plenty of firepower for June’s draft, possessing three first round picks to go along with the 43rd. It is likely a case of the team having the option of taking a flyer on the kin of the greatest player to ever live, and the middle of the second round might be a prime spot for a selection of Bronny.