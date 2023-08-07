NFL

The Eagles have signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals as depth to their roster

Zach Wolpin
At practice last Thursday, linebacker Nakobe Dean went down with an injury scare. He was spotted entering the medical tent before he was held out of the rest of the practice. They called it a “precautionary measure”. After his injury, GM Howie Roseman noticed how bare the linebacker room was. 

The Eagles signed veteran LBs Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals. Jack spent the 2022 season with Pittsburgh and Cunningham for Tennessee. Philly was not comfortable with the depth they had at linebacker and adding these two vets was a big move. Now, the Eagles know they have quality backups who can be called upon at any time.

Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham are the newest Eagles added to their 2023 roster


In the 2022 season, LB Myles Jack played in 15 games for the Steelers and made 13 starts. Previously, he’d spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016. In three of the last four seasons, Jack has over 100+ combined tackles and at least 61 solo tackles. Jack was a key member of the Jaguars’ defense who made it to the AFC Championship game in 2017.

Additionally, the Eagles signed LB Zach Cunningham to a one-year deal. In 2021, he started the season with the Houston Texans. However, he was waived by Houston and then signed with the Titans. His playing time was limited in Tennessee. In his 2020 campaign with the Texans, Cunninghams’s (164) combined and (106) solo tackles led the NFL.


After making the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles have a championship-or-bust mentality for 2023. They know they have the talent to make a deep postseason run, but health always plays a huge determining factor. The additions of Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham at LB are key additions for the Eagles in 2023.

