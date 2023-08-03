NFL Odds: Jaguars Are The Heavy Favorites To Win AFC South

The AFC South was one of the worst divisions in the NFL last season, and it looks to be heading in that direction again this year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the winners of the AFC South last year. They were crowned thanks to a 5-game winning streak to end the regular season, which coincided with a 7-game losing streak by the Tennessee Titans.

AFC South Is Jaguars Division To Lose

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson wants Travis Etienne to get downhill, push “1,600-1,700 yards as a rusher” in 2023https://t.co/3pPUynEJef pic.twitter.com/baPQhZnUBc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 3, 2023

They’ll be back for more this season. They were able to turn some heads last year with their incredible playoff comeback in the Wild Card round, and they’ll be the favorites to win the division entering the 2023 campaign.

Here are the lines for which teams are most likely to take home the crown:

Jacksonville Jaguars -175

The Jaguars made a name for themselves last season in Trevor Lawrence’s second year as the team’s starting quarterback. They were late bloomers, starting off the season 4-8 before winning their final five games to sneak into the playoffs. They made some noise in the postseason with their historic comeback over the Chargers, and they’ll look to do even better this coming season.

Jacksonville is considered to be a heavy favorite to win the division heading into the season, but it likely has more to do with the lack of quality of the other teams that the Jaguars dominance.

Tennessee Titans +300

The Titans are a bit of an unknown. They were the top team in the division in 2020 and 2021 when they were considered Super Bowl contenders, but their star players have aged and the roster isn’t wildly talented on paper.

Ryan Tannehill remains listed as the starting quarterback, but there are two young pass throwers on the depth chart behind him that are ready to take over his job. Should one of them provide some mid-season magic, we could see Tennessee compete for the division. They’ll take on Jacksonville in Week 18.

Indianapolis Colts +700

The Colts were one of the worst teams in the NFL last year, even becoming a punch line for a while when they hired Jeff Saturday to be their coach without any prior experience. They didn’t make any drastic changes to the roster that are going to boost them into contention, but they added Anthony Richardson in the draft, who they hope will solidify their future at quarterback.

If it weren’t for the lowly Texans, the Colts would be the team with the longest odds of winning the AFC South.

Houston Texans +1000

The Texans were a tie away from being the worst team in the NFL last season, but they made some serious moves in the off-season to try and right the ship. There is a new head coach in town in DeMeco Ryans, and the team made the necessary moves in order to make two of the first three picks in the 2023 Draft.

It will take a year or two of rebuilding before Houston can be considered any kind of threat in the AFC, but they could turn some heads this season if they perform well within their division.

